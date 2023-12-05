Key Takeaways Windows 11's Copilot AI assistant has received a big update, including the ability to be used across multiple monitors for a more seamless experience.

Users can now find Copilot in the Alt + Tab menu, allowing for quick access and multitasking.

Local account users can now utilize Copilot, albeit with some limitations, before being prompted to sign in with a Microsoft or Azure Active Directory account. Microsoft is clearly prioritizing the development of Copilot as the go-to assistant for Windows users.

While Copilot has just made its official debut on Windows 10, Microsoft hasn't forgotten about its Windows 11 users. The Redmond giant has released an update for Windows 11 with some tweaks and upgrades to the operating system, but the real stars of the show are all the new features and fixes Microsoft has added to Copilot on Windows 11.

As announced on Microsoft Support, Windows 11 has received a big update for its Copilot AI assistant. First, Copilot can now be used across multiple monitors:

You can use Copilot in Windows (in preview) across multiple displays. Press the Copilot in Windows taskbar button on the taskbar of the display where you want Copilot in Windows to appear. To show Copilot in Windows on the last display that it was on, press Win+C. If you use a keyboard, press Win+T to put the keyboard focus on the taskbar. Then go to the Copilot in Windows button to open it on any display. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow.

Second, you'll now find Copilot when selecting options in the Alt + Tab menu. Windows 11 will still show all of your active windows when you Alt + Tab, but now you can use the Tab key to move over to the Copilot shortcut and open it immediately.

The final new feature for Copilot is letting local account users use Copilot, albeit in a limited way. A local account is a Windows user who has signed into the operating system but hasn't logged into a Microsoft account yet. Copilot will let local account users ask it 10 things before it will ask users to sign in with either a Microsoft or Azure Active Directory account.

The patch also contains some nice tweaks to Copilot. For one, Copilot fans should notice that the assistant will now launch faster when you open it from the taskbar. And the patch fixes an issue with the icon which didn't show Copilot as active while it was open.

With this patch, it seems that Microsoft is doubling down on making Copilot the assistant of choice for Windows users. And if Copilot keeps going strength-to-strength, Windows users will have a powerful AI assistant on hand at all times, whether they're on the PC or using a Windows tablet.