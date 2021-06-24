Windows 11 is finally going to be updated once a year

Today, Microsoft announced Windows 11, its next-generation operating system. The operating system will bring a lot of visual changes and new features, which we’ve covered extensively. One thing Microsoft didn’t touch on during the video stream was the update cadence, though. However, in a follow-up blog post, we have some big news: Windows 11 is going to get updates once per year.

When Microsoft launched Windows 10, it was supposed to be a modern operating system, like Android and iOS. It got free feature updates over time, instead of users just having to buy the next big version. However, unlike Android or iOS, the big feature updates for Windows 10 came two times a year. This made it harder for some users to keep up with the changes, and it resulted in more tedious update processes. It also made each update feel less significant. Now, Windows 11 will be closer to other major operating systems with an annual cadence.

In addition to this, Microsoft is also simplifying how support works for each version. With Windows 10, each version got 18 months of support, but the second update in a year would get 36 months of support for Enterprise and Education editions. Now, every update will have 24 months of support for Home and Pro editions, while Enterprise and Education users will get 36 months of support on all releases.

For Windows 10 users, Microsoft also explained that the update process to Windows 11 will be similar to a feature update to Windows 10. All the update management experiences available to businesses with Windows 10 will also continue to work, so deployment should be fairly easy. Additionally, Microsoft is continuing its App Assure program to help businesses make sure their apps work with Windows, and there’s a new Test Base app to automatically check app compatibility.

Windows 11 will launch this holiday for the general public, but Windows Insiders will be able to try it starting next week.