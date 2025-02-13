Summary

Windows has been around for decades, but sharing your files is still a little tricky. If you're tired of doing the "send an email with an attachment to yourself" trick, the new Windows 11 Release Preview build has a nifty sharing feature that lets you send files right from your taskbar.

The Windows 11 Release Preview build features a few gradual updates

First up, we have all the features rolling out to people on the Release Preview. If you're on that branch, you may not see these features appear on your PC immediately. Instead, Microsoft is gradually rolling them out, so you may need to wait a little before you get them.

Once the update arrives on your PC, it has some pretty nice features. For one, you can right-click apps on your taskbar to bring up their jump list and then share files straight from there. It's a lot easier than digging through your files or opening an app to do the job.

There's also a new way to get information on a Windows Spotlight image. Now, if you hover over the image, Windows 11 will tell you more about what you see. There's also a "Learn about this picture" icon for people who want to cut to the chase.

Here is a list of all the features announced on the Windows blog:

The Windows 11 Release Preview build also has some normal rollout features

A laptop running Windows 11 with Winaero Tweaker and and Auto Dark Mode open

There are a handful of additions for the normal rollout updates, albeit they're not quite as exciting. For example, everyone in Paraguay will be happy to know that Windows 11 now handles daylight savings time. And if dwm.exe has been giving you grief, the update fixes that, too.

Here's a full list of tweaks as per the Windows blog: