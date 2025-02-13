Summary You can now share files from taskbar jump lists in the Windows 11 Release Preview build.

New features include info on Windows Spotlight images and easier access to Narrator functions.

Normal rollout updates include fixes for daylight savings time and dwm.exe issues.

Windows has been around for decades, but sharing your files is still a little tricky. If you're tired of doing the "send an email with an attachment to yourself" trick, the new Windows 11 Release Preview build has a nifty sharing feature that lets you send files right from your taskbar.

First up, we have all the features rolling out to people on the Release Preview. If you're on that branch, you may not see these features appear on your PC immediately. Instead, Microsoft is gradually rolling them out, so you may need to wait a little before you get them.

Once the update arrives on your PC, it has some pretty nice features. For one, you can right-click apps on your taskbar to bring up their jump list and then share files straight from there. It's a lot easier than digging through your files or opening an app to do the job.

There's also a new way to get information on a Windows Spotlight image. Now, if you hover over the image, Windows 11 will tell you more about what you see. There's also a "Learn about this picture" icon for people who want to cut to the chase.

[Taskbar] New! You can now share files directly from a jump list on the taskbar. Jump lists appear when you right-click an app that has a jump list. [Windows Spotlight] New! There’s a quick and easy way to find out more information about a background image. Simply hover over the image or click the “Learn about this picture” icon. New! This update makes Windows Spotlight easier to find. You’ll notice changes to the icon color and background. Also, the icon will show at the lower right area on your desktop.

[Lock screen] New! This update makes it easier to learn more about the image on your lock screen when you click the “Like” icon. [Narrator] New! There are new functions for Narrator scan mode. Skip past links (n) allows you to go to the text after a link. Use the comma (,) to jump to the start of an item (large table, long list, or another item.) Use the period (.) to jump to the end of an item. This is most helpful when you read long emails, news articles, and wiki pages. Jump to lists (l) allows you to quickly access a list on a web page or in a document. To use these new functions, turn on Narrator first (Windows logo key + Ctrl + Enter). Then turn scan mode on by pressing Caps lock + Spacebar. Note that scan mode is on by default on most web pages (like news articles, wiki page, and so on). [Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers] New! Some of you might see a new referral card for a PC Game Pass subscription on the Settings home page. With it, you can invite friends and family to try a PC Game Pass for free. If you qualify, the card only appears when you sign in to your PC using your Microsoft account. [File Explorer] New! You can now snooze or turn off the “Start backup” reminder in the File Explorer address bar. This only applies if you are not already backing up your files and folder. To view this new option, right-click Start backup . Fixed: When you enter a URL in the address bar, it might not go to the location. Fixed: The address bar overlaps files when you use the F11 full-screen mode. Fixed: The context menu opens slowly when you right-click cloud files. Thumbnails for cloud files display more consistently in search results.

[Start menu] Fixed: The colors are wrong when you open the account manager flyout menu. This occurs when you use a mixed dark and light custom mode in Settings > Personalization > Colors. [Mouse] Fixed: In Settings > Accessibility > Mouse pointer and touch, you can choose a color for the mouse that is not the default. When you choose a color, it reverts to white after the User Account Control (UAC) dialog appears. read more

The Windows 11 Release Preview build also has some normal rollout features

There are a handful of additions for the normal rollout updates, albeit they're not quite as exciting. For example, everyone in Paraguay will be happy to know that Windows 11 now handles daylight savings time. And if dwm.exe has been giving you grief, the update fixes that, too.

