Windows 11 usage share is now over 16%, says AdDuplex

Microsoft seems to be having a pretty successful rollout with Windows 11, despite some of the initial problems users had. AdDuplex, a company that provides an advertising framework for apps on the Microsoft Store, recently released its usage report for the month of January. In the two months since the last report, back in November, AdDuplex data shows that Windows 11 has nearly doubled its usage share to 16.1%. In November, it was at 8.6%.

As usual, it’s important to note a few things. The report is based on data collected from around 60,000 PCs that are tunning apps containing the AdDuplex SDK v.2. That’s a relatively small sample size all things considered. On top of that, the percentages here are only relative to the total number of devices running some version of Windows 10 or 11, since only those apps can have the AdDuplex SDK. That means we’re not taking older versions like Windows 7 or 8 into account anymore.

Still, those are good numbers for Windows 11, and they line up with Microsoft’s recent statement that Windows 11 adoption has been much quicker than expected. Earlier this week, the company announced that people are upgrading to Windows 11 twice as fast as they did to Windows 10, and customer satisfaction has also been the highest for any version of Windows. That’s even more impressive when you consider many Windows 10 PCs don’t meet the system requirements for Windows 11 and can’t upgrade normally.

Aside from Windows 11, we also see Windows 10 version 21H2 has grown significantly, too, reaching 12.1% usage share. This is the version users are upgrading to if their PC doesn’t support Windows 11, and it’s also likely to be more adopted in business scenarios since it’s a much smaller update than Windows 11. If we add these two up (for a total of 28.2%), they’re the second most used versions of Windows.

The most used version is still Windows 10 version 21H1 at 28.6%, but that’s a big drop from 36.3% back in November, so it’s clear that users are taking the update to Windows 11 at a rapid pace. Windows 10 version 20H2 has also fallen from 31.8% to 26.3%, so more and more users are jumping onto the newest versions of Windows.

Looking at past Windows trends, Windows 11 isn’t the fastest-growing Windows 10 version, but it’s doing fairly well when you consider many PCs can’t install the update. And when you add Windows 10 version 21H2, the latest Windows releases are growing at a very quick rate.

As a reminder, Microsoft is adding support for Android apps in Windows 11 next month, so it’ll be interesting to see if even more users consider that a good enough reason to upgrade if they haven’t already.