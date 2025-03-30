Summary A workaround has been found to bypass needing a Microsoft account on Windows 11.

By pressing Shift + F10 during setup, users can input "start ms-cxh:localonly" to create a local account.

Education/Enterprise/IoT Enterprise/LTSC editions still allow skipping the Microsoft account requirement.

Only yesterday did we see that Microsoft was trying to close off loopholes that allowed people to log into Windows 11 using a local account. The change would force people to use a Microsoft account, which wasn't ideal for people who didn't want to associate their Windows login with an online account. Well, if you're part of that group, you're in luck; someone has already discovered a way to get around the restriction.

Someone finds a new way to ditch the Microsoft account on Windows 11

As spotted by Windows Central, user @witherornot1337 on X showed off a new way of dodging around the Windows account requirement, confirming that it works even on the newest build of Windows 11. During setup, all you need to do is press Shift + F10, then type "start ms-cxh:localonly" into the console that appears. You should then get the option to create a local account.

@witherornot1337 goes on to say that "Education/Enterprise/IoT Enterprise/LTSC editions all still have the option to skip internet connection." Sure enough, if you set up Windows 11 using one of those editions, you get a handy "I don't have internet" button that skips needing to make a Microsoft account. Might be ideal for people who don't want to keep going through this rigamarole every time Microsoft shuts off a method.