Microsoft has plenty of problems to solve in Windows 11 before it focuses on introducing Windows 12. While issues like not being able to move the taskbar are taking way too long to solve than they should, the software giant is quite transparent about what features and improvements users want to see in Windows 11 and what it's doing to solve them.

We saw that in action in the last few months when Microsoft was finally spotted working on a fix for the long-standing issue of folders from an external app or from a desktop not opening in new tabs in the existing window in File Explorer. This particular change in File Explorer behaviour is available for Windows Insiders through ViveTool, but don't worry if you aren't an Insider: all you need is the new ExplorerTabUtility app.

ExplorerTabUtility makes tabs in File Explorer behave more like web browsers

Microsoft introduced tabs in File Explorer in Windows 11 22H2 to make organizing files and switching among folders easier. However, the company failed to fully mimic how tabs behave in a web browser. Even though Microsoft is working on it, a third-party app ExplorerTabUtility beats Microsoft not only in solving the problem but also in setting the bar high.

The ExplorerTabUtlity isn't like File Explorer alternatives like File Pilot. And that means you don't have to spend time getting used to a new File Explorer app again to be able to manage your tabs better. Instead, the app makes the File Explorer behave the way users always wanted. Once the installation is complete, it'll open folders or external folder links in new tabs instead of opening them in new windows.

The ExplorerTabUtility does much more than that. The app also allows you to open multiple folders in different tabs in the same File Explorer window. This isn't a default behavior in Windows 11. Regardless of the version of the OS you're running, if you try to open multiple folders using Ctrl + click, each folder will open multiple File Explorer windows. The ExplorerTabUtility can change that.

Moreover, the app supports tab history, just like web browsers. And that means you can reopen closed File Explorer tabs with Ctrl + Shift + T keyboard shortcut. If this key combination doesn't work for you, you change the combination from the app Setttings. It also offers what the developers call "Smart tab switching," which ensures File Explorer doesn't create a duplicate tab when you try to open a location that's already open.

In a situation where you need to duplicate a tab, the ExplorerTabUtility can also come in handy. With the app installed, you can press Ctrl + D on your keyboard to duplicate the tab. Again, you can change the hotkey if it doesn't work for you. This is way easier than right-clicking the tab and then selecting the Duplicate option, which is the default experience in Windows 11 File Explorer.

The ExplorerTabUtility app runs in the background and uses very low system resources. If you want to make any medications to its behavior, you can access all the menus and settings by right-clicking the app on the system tray in the taskbar.

What do you need to get the ExplorerTabUtility app

While installing the ExplorerTabUtility is no different than installing any other app on Windows 11, there are some prerequisites. You'll need to have .Net 9 installed on your PC. Don't worry about that, if you don't have it, the app will ask you to install it before proceeding further. However, that's not enough.

Before you start with the installation, make sure your PC has Windows 11 22H2 or later. Windows 11 22H2 no longer receives security patches or bug fixes from Microsoft, but if you're still running it, you can install the ExplorerTabUtility on your PC to be able to open desktop folders or external folder links in new tabs in existing windows. The ExplorerTabUtility app doesn't support Windows versions older than 22H2. If your PC meets these requirements, you can download the ExporerTabUtility app here from GitHub.