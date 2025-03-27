Summary Windows 11 users can bring back the Desktop Peek feature through a Windhawk mod.

Microsoft has introduced several useful features to Windows 11 since the OS first launched in 2021. However, the software giant faced severe criticism for removing a number of capabilities from the OS. The removal led to users expressing frustration on several online platforms, requesting Microsoft to bring them back to Windows 11. While the company did listen to users and re-introduce some of those removed features, like the never combine taskbar button, back to Windows, being able to move the taskbar is still unavailable.

Another feature Microsoft silently axed from Windows 11 was Windows 10's Desktop Peek, which allows users to show the desktop by hovering the mouse cursor over the extreme right end of the taskbar. There is no clarity over whether Microsoft will add it to modern Windows PCs, but you can now get it back from a third-party source.

Windhawk brings back Windows 10's hover to show desktop feature to Windows 11

The Desktop Peek feature is now available for Windows 11 users, courtesy of a newly arrived mod called "Taskbar Show Desktop Button Aero Peek." After installing on your Windows 11 PC, all you have to do is hover your mouse over the far right end of the taskbar to make all your open windows disappear and show only the desktop.

However, it's worth noting that Microsoft didn't remove the show desktop functionality from Windows 11; it only changed the way to do it. Instead of the mouse hover, Windows 11 users need to click the far right end of the taskbar to show the desktop. If you want to go back to the previous state where you see all the open windows, you have to click that again.

All of this will be gone after installing the Windhawk mod. It shows you the desktop on mouse hover and goes back to the previous state if you move the cursor away from that end. If you don't want to go back, you must click the extreme right after upon mouse hover. To install the Windhawk mod on your Windows 11 PC, follow the steps below:

Download and install Windhawk on your PC. Click Explore. Type "Taskbar Show Desktop Button Aero Peek" in the search box. Install the mod.

However, this comes with the risk of you accidentally hovering your cursor to the extreme right and showing the desktop. If that's you, the only way to change it is by uninstalling the mod and using keyboard shortcuts instead. If taking the cursor to that end and then clicking seems like too much effort, you can press Win + D on your keyboard to show the desktop and Win + , (comma) to peek at the desktop.