Windows 11 version 22H2 is causing problems with Remote Desktop connections

Windows 11 started receiving its first major update – Windows 11 version 22H2, or the 2022 Update – on September 20th, and there are quite a lot of good additions to it. However, as tends to be the case with many Windows updates, there are also a few issues in tow. Microsoft had already acknowledged problems with some printers, and now, some users are running into issues with Remote Desktop connections.

The problems were first reported on the Microsoft Community forums, with a slew of users following up to confirm they also experienced the issue. According to the original report, the Remote Desktop client in Windows 11 version 22H2 has a bug where it only tries to establish the connection through UDP, completely ignoring TCP connections. As a result, many connections fail, as some organizations are set up to only use TCP.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

While Microsoft has yet to add the issue to the Windows 11 release health information page, the company did respond to the forum post, eventually stating that it’s looking into the problem. Thankfully, if you’ve run into this issue, there is a workaround. You’ll need to use the Registry Editor to navigate to Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows NT\Terminal Services\Client, then create a new DWORD value called fClientDisableUDP in that folder, and set the value to 1. That should allow Remote Desktop TCP connections to work once again until Microsoft fixes the issue.

That’s not the only issue that’s been recently discovered in Windows 11 version 22H2, either. Microsoft has added a separate problem to the Windows 11 release information page, stating that provisioning packages might not work properly with Windows 11 version 22H2. If you provision a PC with this update installed, the provisioning package may not be fully installed during setup, leaving certain options configured incorrectly. It’s also possible that the setup process will unexpectedly restart or simply not finish as a result.

An easy way to work around this is to provision the device before installing the update. If the initial setup is already done, upgrading to Windows 11 version 22H2 won’t cause any problems. Additionally, provisioning using Windows Autopatch is not affected by this issue. Microsoft says it’s working to fix the update, but no timeline has been provided as of yet.

Source: Microsoft Community

Via: BleepingComputer