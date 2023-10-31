Key Takeaways Windows 11 version 23H2 is now officially available, offering new features and changes alongside previous optional updates.

The update removes the Chat button for Microsoft Teams, replacing it with a Mini mode that offers a better experience.

System components apps are now labeled as such in the Start menu and have a dedicated section in the Settings app, enhancing clarity and control.

It's been about a month since Microsoft began rolling out most of the features associated with Windows 11 version 23H2, but today, the update is finally officially available. Windows 11 version 23H2 comes with a couple of new features on top of all the additions Microsoft announced in late September.

Essentially, Microsoft decided to release this update's features early using a recent addition to Windows Update, a toggle in the Settings app that lets you receive new features as soon as they're available. If you enabled that toggle, most of the features would be available to you through an optional update, but officially, you'd still be on version 22H2. Those features were then expanded to more users earlier this month, though they were still an optional update.

So, that leaves the official Windows 11 version 23H2 update with just a couple of new features and changes. One of those changes is the removal of the Chat button for Microsoft Teams. Instead, Windows 11 now includes a standard Microsoft Teams (Free) app, which is pinned to the taskbar by default, but can be easily removed. The small Chat panel is now replaced by a Mini mode for Teams, which does basically the same thing, but it can be summoned at any time from the main window and it can be moved around the screen, which the Chat panel couldn't. Teams itself isn't dead, and this is actually a slightly better experience.

The other notable addition with this update is that apps that are considered system components will now be labeled as such in the Start menu and they also have their dedicated section in the Settings app. You can now find them in the System section of Settings, under a new page called System components. Apps included here are the (Xbox) Game Bar, Microsoft Store, and Phone Link, for example. While you can delete some of these, it will significantly impact certain features of the operating system, so Microsoft is labeling them more clearly.

What else is new

Of course, realistically, there are a lot more features rolling out with version 23H2 if you haven't grabbed the previous optional updates. That includes the AI-powered Copilot (in select markets), which is the big headline for this update. Copilot is based on Bing Chat, and it can do anything you could do on the web, except it now lives on your desktop and is available at a moment's notice. It also has new capabilities, like being able to change some system settings (like turning on dark mode) or start a focus session.

Besides that, there's a brand-new File Explorer design, built-in RGB lighting controls, and a settings page for USB4 and Thunderbolt devices, among many other improvements. Many apps have also been updated. Paint, for example, supports layers now and has a background removal feature. Photos can blur your background to focus on the main object in the frame, and Snipping Tool can recognize text in screenshots and even help you redact it.

Interestingly, even the official Windows 11 version 23H2 update is being offered as an optional update, requiring you to enable the toggle for getting the latest updates as soon as they're available. If you want to get these two changes today, you'll need to enable this toggle. Microsoft says it will begin the auto-updating process "in the coming months".

The reason why the update will be installed automatically is that it's being treated the same way as the monthly cumulative updates, and it shares the same code base as version 22H2. Microsoft doesn't expect any compatibility issues due to the new features, because it's the same code and both versions will even get the same updates going forward. There should be no reason not to get the latest update, especially since it will extend the support period for your PC as well.