Microsoft is officially testing Windows 11 version 23H2 with Windows Insiders in Release Preview starting today. The company shared in a blog post that the update seemingly includes only an update to the built-in Teams client, removing the Chat button on the taskbar and changing the name to Microsoft Teams (Free).

That probably doesn't sound right to you, especially since the company just announced a bunch of new features for all Windows 11 users today. But according to the company, that's not version 23H2. Indeed, Microsoft is refusing to refer to the update containing the bulk of the new features by the proper Windows 11 version 23H2 name. Instead, that update is simply an update for Windows 11 version 22H2, and the version 23H2 branding will be introduced with a Patch Tuesday update in November, when all the features rolling out today will be fully available to everyone.

So, that leaves Windows 11 version 23H2 to officially contain a single change: an update to the Microsoft Teams app. That's it. Of course, in reality, you can consider all the new features rolling out today to be part of Windows 11 version 23H2, but that's not the Microsoft way.

So what exactly is contained in Windows 11 version 23H2 according to Microsoft's official changelog? Aside from replacing the old Chat with Microsoft Teams integration with Microsoft Teams (Free), nothing. But this update does have some interesting changes. The new version of Teams has a new mini mode that looks nearly identical to the old Chat panel in previous versions of Windows 11, but you can drag it anywhere around the screen and easily switch between the full view and the mini mode.

The new Teams app also integrates with the Phone Link app and connects to your phone so you can send messages and meeting invites using your regular phone number, rather than going through Microsoft's servers to convert Teams messages into SMS. Microsoft also mentions a new Play Together integration with Xbox Game Bar to enable voice chats with friends while gaming, but this is already available without that update.

If having all the features from Windows 11 version 23H2 available isn't enough for you, you can preview the new name along with the updates to the Teams app by joining the Release Preview channel of the Insider program. You can then check for updates to get the latest bits, which will also change your build number to 22631.