Key Takeaways Windows 11 24H2 update may cause frustrations for users who customize their experience.

The latest 24H2 update prevents StartAllBack and ExplorerPatcher apps from being used.

Workarounds are available to use third-party customization apps until compatibility is ensured.

Windows 11 version 24H2 is just around the corner and while there are lots of reasons to be excited, it looks like the new update could also introduce some frustrations for a certain set of users, particularly those who like to customize their experience.

Related Windows 11 2024 Update: What's new and why it's not Windows 12 The Windows 11 2024 Update will bring a ton of changes to the operating system, including better support for Arm devices.

While Windows updates breaking third-party customization tools is nothing new, it appears that Microsoft is starting to take things a step further by being a bit more aggressive, which could cause some huge issues in the very near future.

First StartAllBack, now ExplorerPatcher

Neowin first reported that users were experiencing issues with StartAllBack, and now, a day later, it appears that ExplorerPatcher is being flagged and even comes in with a warning when trying to run it that states the app "causes security or performance issues." The prompt urges users to contact the software provider to request an updated version that will run on the latest version of Windows.

While it's disappointing or perhaps even shocking for some to see these types of road blocks in place, we have to remember that we are still months out from the official release of Windows 11 version 24H2, and things can always change. Furthermore, companies are most likely working on making their apps compatible with the upcoming release, so that when this update does go live, users won't encounter the same issues.

With that being said, there are some workarounds in play right now that will allow you to use these apps for the time being. Apparently, you can successfully use third-party customization apps by uninstalling the software, updating Windows, then renaming the executable, and then finally reinstalling the software. Users are reporting that this does in fact work, so if you are in the same situation, we recommend giving it a try.