Microsoft is finally rolling out Windows 11 version 24H2, or the 2024 Update, to PCs running Windows 11 starting today. This latest update brings a slew of enhancements and big under-the-hood changes to support the new AI features and Arm-specific enhancements in this release.

Windows 11 version 24H2 was technically already available, but only for new PCs sporting the latest hardware such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon X series or Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors. However, it's now rolling out to previously existing devices.

What's new in Windows 11 version 24H2

The big highlight of Windows 11 version 24H2 are the features associated with Copilot+ PCs, such as the aforementioned PCs with Snapdragon X processors. However, the update won't enable these features for all existing PCs, and instead, the new feature set is a bit more limited for older laptops.

Among the new capabilities in Windows 11 version 24H2 is support for Wi-Fi 7, enabling even faster wireless internet speeds on PCs equipped with compatible hardware. There's also support for Bluetooth LE audio, and for PCs with HDR support, you can now use HDR backgrounds for your desktop.

One notable improvement has to do with File Explorer and support for file archives. Now, you can compress items into an archive in a variety of different formats, such as RAR or 7z, using Windows 11 itself. You can also choose things like the compression method and level. Another notable addition is sudo, the command that's known in Linux for performing actions with a higher permission level. Now, you can use that same command in Windows, rather than having to run a Terminal window as an administrator from the start.

Multiple smaller changes are also in tow, including a new Phone Link side panel for the Start menu, a new Outlook app (though this is also available on existing PCs already), and improvements to the Quick Settings panel. You can read up on all the new features in the page linked above.

How to get Windows 11 version 24H2

As per usual with Microsoft, WIndows 11 version 24H2 is rolling out to users in a phased manner. The uipdate will first roll out to users running version 22H2 or 23H2 that have opted into receiving the latest updates as soon as they're available, which you can do through the Settings app, under the Windows Update section. You can speed up the process by manually looking for updates, too. If your PC is eligible for the update and Microsoft detects no compatibility issue, you should be offered the update in the coming weeks. If one of your apps is suspected to cause issues with the new Windows version, a block may be placed on your PC until it's fixed.

Over time, the update will become available to more and more PCs. It may also become a mandatory install in the future, if your PC is nearing the end of its support period. Speaking of which, just like previous releases, Windows 11 version 24H2 is supported for 24 months for Home and Pro editions. Enterprise and Education editions will be supported for 36 months.

Windows 11 LTSC is also here

To go along with the 2024 Update, Microsoft is also releasing the long-awaited Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC edition. This is a locked-in-time version of Windows 11 that receives no major feature updates and only gets security fixes and enhancements, offering a consistent and stable experience for specific fields where this is particularly important, such as healthcare systems and manufacturing. Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC is supported for five years after launch, though there's also Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC, which is also available today and is supported for ten years.

While multiple LTSC releases happened during the Windows 10 era, this is the first one for Windows 11, and it's based on version 24H2. This edition is only available to enterprise customers, though,so you can't just buy it for yourself.

Alongside the availability of Windows 11 version 24H2, Microsoft also announced a lot of new features for Copilot+ PCs today, which will be rolling out in the coming months. Meanwhile, Copilot itself is also gaining some new capabilities.