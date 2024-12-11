The multiple desktop or virtual desktop feature is a highly underrated feature in Windows 10 & 11 that allows you to use multiple different desktops in the same instance of Windows. This is not to be confused with virtual machines, which allow you to run multiple instances of Windows or other operating systems on the same PC.

If you are someone who does most of their work on a PC, then you might understand how frustrating it can be to manage multiple windows or tabs all simultaneously. This is why you should use Windows virtual desktops to improve your workflow at work or at school.

4 Separate work and personal time

There's a time for work and a time for play

Image credit: Microsoft

We all need to take breaks while we work and this is something that virtual desktops can help you manage better. By having two separate virtual desktops, you can remove any distracting applications from your workstation by moving them to a separate desktop.

While you can also keep your socials or YouTube in another tab on your current desktop, it will be extremely distracting for most people. And if you work in an office, you may even get in trouble for it, even if you're not using them. Rather, be safe and keep the distractions out of sight and out of mind.

3 Presentations or demos

Clean up your desktop

If you have a presentation or slideshow that you need to do at work or school, then you might not want to close all your applications just to do it. Instead, you can just create a new desktop and move your presentation to that desktop.

This will ensure that you don't open any other applications by accident during the presentation. You could also replace the desktop background with something more professional than your personal one.

2 Managing multiple windows

Too many windows and not enough screens

Connecting multiple screens to your laptop or PC is a great way to display many programs at once and is extremely helpful for multitasking while you work. Also, Windows 11 has a handy window snapping feature that lets you work on two or more windows at a time.

But this becomes harder to manage when you only have one screen to use. So, instead of buying a second monitor to divide up the windows, you can simply create a new desktop, and then you can work on multiple windows without compromising on screen space.

1 Separating tasks and projects

Easier to keep track of the task at hand

If you are someone who handles multiple different tasks or projects concurrently, then you probably know the struggle of keeping track of a ton of different applications, web browsers, and other tabs on your PC. Well, luckily, virtual desktops can help you easily organize all your tasks by separating them into different desktops.

If you have three different projects that you need to complete, then instead of cramming all the programs and tasks into one window, you can separate them by desktop. To add to this, you can even rename the desktops so that you can better navigate the projects and all associated browsers and programs.

Improve your productivity on Windows with virtual desktops

While using multiple desktops may seem like a small addition compared to some of Windows 11's other multitasking features, it is still incredibly helpful when managing multiple programs or dividing up your work. It can be a useful tool to improve your workflow and boost your productivity.