Summary Windows 11 was successfully run on a Windows XP virtual machine

The project utilized VirtualBox, a Windows 11 ISO, and bypassed hardware checks

The unique project was a "why not" experiment, showcasing technological capabilities

I've used a fair share of VMs in the past, but I only really use them to either load a different OS than the one I'm using or use an older version. Well, it seems someone has done the reverse by adding a dash of the future into the past. Someone managed to get a Windows 11 VM working on Windows XP, and it looks like some kind of strange time paradox.

Windows 11 running on Windows XP is a sight to behold

On the Windows XP subreddit, user WindowsVista64x showed off the project they've been working on. Turns out, with a bit of finagling, you can boot up Windows XP and then run Windows 11 in a virtual machine. The end result looks like a window to the future and a stark contrast to the classic Windows XP look.

The original poster states that they got the project running on a Dell Optiplex 7010 with an Intel i5 3470 and a Quadro K1200. They then used VirtualBox 5.2.44 with XP certificate updates, grabbed a Windows 11 ISO, and made some tweaks to avoid Windows 11's hardware checks.

As for why they did it, they simply stated, "Why not." After all, the original poster actually had Windows 11 on another partition on the same PC. However, it's always cool to see what people can do with technology, even if what they achieve isn't necessarily useful. And if you want more "why not" projects that deal with older operating systems, check out that one time someone backported thousands of apps from Windows 98 to Windows 95.