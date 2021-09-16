Windows 11 VMs will likely soon require TPM 2.0

With all of the system requirement increases in Windows 11, one of the more prominent ones is TPM 2.0. However, that requirement is waived if you’re installing the new OS in a virtual machine, allowing you to test it out on unsupported hardware, as well as run it on things like Apple’s M1 Macs.

That’s going to change. Yesterday, Microsoft released Windows 11 build 22458 to the Dev channel, and at the time, the changelog only included some fixes and minor changes. Today, the blog post was updated to reflect that TPM 2.0 is now a requirement for VMs.

To be clear, this change is only live in the Dev channel. In the Beta channel, those builds are RTM, and nothing is going to change there ahead of the public launch on October 5. That means that if you’re trying to run Windows 11 in a VM, you’re good for a while.

The Dev channel is about testing new features, rather than a specific release of Windows 11. Since Windows 11 is updated yearly instead of twice a year, like Windows 10 was, TPM 2.0 could be added as a requirements in virtual machines in next year’s feature update. It also means that it might not happen at all.

Microsoft might decide at some point in the next year that the original idea of waiving the TPM requirement for Windows 11 VMs was fine. This change could be totally be scrapped.

For those using Windows 11 in Hyper-V, you should now be making a Generation 2 Hyper-V VM. If you’re on a Mac and you’re using Parallels, the latest update for the product actually had a virtual TPM built into it, so you’re good to go on that end.

Again, this is a feature that’s in the Dev channel of the Windows Insider Program, so if you’re testing out the stable builds in the Beta channel, this won’t affect you.