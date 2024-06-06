Key Takeaways Windows 11 build 26231 enhances voice access, allowing users to dictate text while using Narrator simultaneously.

New update brings auto restart capability for voice access if it crashes, while also making it easier to report errors.

Snipping Tool now automatically saves videos along with screenshots.

Microsoft is rolling out a new build of Windows 11 to Insiders enrolled in the Canary channel, and this one comes with a big focus on voice access. The latest update, which brings us to build 26231, includes some new capabilities for Windows 11's voice control feature, such as the ability to dictate text wile using Narrator, meaning you can now use both assistive technologies at the same time.

Related How to set up voice access on Windows 11 Voice access makes it easier to use your Windows 11 PC using just your voice. Here's how to set up this feature.

Voice access improvements in Windows 11 build 26231

Voice access and Narrator have been getting better at working together in recent months. Previously, Microsoft had added the ability to control Narrator using voice access, so you can say things like "speak faster" or "Turn on narrator". This time, Microsoft is making it possible to dictate text to write using Voice access, while also hearing back what is being written through Narrator. This helps ensure that the correct text is being written as you dictate. Microsoft does warn that using a loudspeaker for this may cause Voice access to pick up Narrator audio, so you'll want to wear headphones for this to work well.

But that's not all that's new for voice access. Microsoft is also adding an auto restart capability, meaning that if voice access stops working and crashes, it can now start itself back up, reducing the need for users to get assistance from someone else. Voice access will also make it easier to report errors after it recovers from a crash.

Finally, it will also now be possible to access Windows search directly using voice access. All you need to do is say "Search item", replacing "item" with the app or file you're looking for. Microsoft does warn that these features are rolling out gradually, though, so you may not see them right away.

Snipping Tool can now save videos automatically

While it's not tied to this specific build, Microsoft is also rolling out an update to the Snipping Tool app in the Canary and Dev channels. Now, the app will automatically save videos you record with it, just as it does with screenshots. Vi

deos are saved in a Screen Recordings folder inside the Videos folder.

Just as with screenshots, you can change this behavior in the app's settings.

A few smaller changes

Aside from the voice access improvements, build 26231 also comes with a couple of minor changes. There's now a copy button in the Windows share dialog when sharing files, something that wqas previously only available when copying links. Meanwhile, the new look for the "Rename your PC" and "Change data and time" dialogs, which aligns more closely with Windows 11 principles, is now available to everyone in the Canary channel after a gradual rollout started a few weeks ago.

Source: Microsoft

The rest of the changes are mostly fixes, which you can read below if you're interested.

[File Explorer] As some Insiders have noticed, we’ve done some work to improve how the new icon labels in the context menu display for non-English languages. [Task Manager] Updated the units (from MHz to MT/s) for DDR speed.

Fixed an issue where the Safely Remove Hardware option for ejecting USB devices wouldn’t work if Task Manager was open.

Did some work to ensure Task Manager releases process handles quickly when terminating processes.

Made some more improvements to help with Task Manager reliability.

We have improved the performance when changing the sort order.

Made multiple improvements to overall accessibility of Task Manager, including improving keyboard focus, tab navigation, text scaling, names of items read out by screen readers, and more.

We made it a little easier to resize Task Manager when trying to resize by grabbing the top of the window. read more

As per usual, you'll need to be enrolled in the Canary channel of the Windows Insider Program to get these features right now, but they will likely propagate to other Insider channels and, eventually, production machines. You may have to wait a few months, however.