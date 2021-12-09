Download the Windows 11 wallpaper in Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022

The Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper is getting a new touch thanks to a partnership between Microsoft and Pantone. Microsoft has just released a new theme on the Microsoft Store featuring four new Windows 11 wallpapers emphasizing Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022, 17-3938 Very Peri.

This color is a shade of purple, and described as a “dynamic blue hue that blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red.” The theme includes four wallpapers, all variations of the original Bloom design with different patterns and themes. There’s a light and dark version, plus a couple of versions where the Very Peri color is the backdrop, with the “bloom” effect using different colors that stand out from the background. Some of these look very nice, and it’s always a good way to change things up if you’re tired of the standard wallpaper.

Because of the way the theme works, if you install it, you kind of have to shuffle between all four of these images, though you can change how often to change them. But if you don’t want to do that, we’ve backed up the wallpapers as separate images, so you can just use the one or two wallpapers you want. The images above are somewhat compressed, but if you want them in their original resolution (3840 x 2400), you can download them below. These images are in the 16:10 aspect ratio, but because they’re at such high resolution, you should be able to crop them to fit your display without losing much quality.

Download Windows 11 Pantone Color of the Year 2022 Wallpapers

If you’re a fan of more colorful wallpapers, Microsoft recently announced Windows 11 SE, a specialized version of Windows 11 for young students. That OS comes with a new take on the Bloom wallpaper, featuring all kinds of colors. That’s a personal favorite of mine, and if you want it for yourself, we’ve also made the Windows 11 SE wallpaper available to download.