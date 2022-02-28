Video shows off what Windows 11 wallpaper stickers look like

A while back, we reported that Microsoft is working on wallpaper stickers for Windows 11, giving users more personalization options. While it’s been a few weeks, this new feature isn’t officially available for Windows Insiders, but that doesn’t mean we don’t know what it will look like. Twitter user Albacore, who had first discovered the desktop stickers feature in Windows, has now shared a video of them in action.

The video shows the option to add or change desktop stickers in the Settings app, and there seem to be plenty of options for what stickers you can add. Once adding a sticker, the user can resize it or move it around on the desktop at will. The video also shows that stickers stay on the Windows 11 desktop even if you change the wallpaper, so they don’t go away until you manually remove them.

🌠 Here’s the first demo of Desktop Background Stickers coming soon to Windows 11 Using the new sticker editor you can pick, place, and resize stickers as you like. It can be accessed through Settings or by right-clicking your desktop. Changing your background will keep them ✨ pic.twitter.com/EsArehkCCP — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) February 27, 2022

There are a few things worth pointing out in the sticker selection. For one thing, many of the stickers seem to be grouped based on a specific character in them. However, there’s no easy filtering option to see stickers focused on a specific character, and the full list seems relatively long. This could make it somewhat tedious to find a specific sticker. That could be something Microsoft is working on, and at least there’s a search bar in the sticker selector, so you have some way to find what you want.

It may also be interesting to see whether Microsoft will allow third-party stickers to be installed. Many messaging apps have stickers, and they usually include a marketplace where you can obtain more stickers based on specific characters. Seeing as you can install Windows 11 themes from the Microsoft Store, having wallpaper stickers available would also make sense. In the video, there’s no indication that this is possible, though.

In the video, it also looks like entering the sticker editing mode takes a second, which may not be the ideal experience. It’s possible that this is something Microsoft wanted to refine before making it more widely available. Still, seeing as they’re almost fully functional (but hidden) in Windows 11 build 22563, we wouldn’t be shocked if wallpaper stickers officially show up in the next build for Windows Insiders.

Source: Albacore (Twitter)