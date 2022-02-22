Windows 11 will soon warn users if their PC is unsupported

Users running Windows 11 on unsupported hardware may soon see a warning, based on the latest build released to Insiders in the Dev channel. When opening the Settings app, Windows 11 will let users know if their PC doesn’t meet the minimum requirements to run the OS. However, it won’t stop users from running the OS.

This isn’t entirely unexpected, seeing as Twitter user Albacore had spotted this feature hidden in the previous Windows Insider build, but users are now seeing it on their machines without any hacking, as initially noted by Windows Latest. The warning is also shown next to the Windows Insider watermark on the desktop. Microsoft made no mention of this change in the blog post for Windows 11 build 22557, but this is likely just so users know what to expect.

When Microsoft announced the minimum requirements for Windows 11, it caused a bit of a ruckus among Windows users. In addition to doubling the amount of RAM required, the prime issue many had was that Microsoft was limiting compatibility to newer generations of processors, leaving behind tons of machines still in active use. Microsoft later explained that older CPUs experienced system crashes much more frequently, meaning the experience would be less than optimal.

However, while the upgrade was blocked via the typical methods, it’s always been possible to install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware in other ways. You can use the Media Creation Tool, the Upgrade Assistant, or download an ISO to install Windows 11. Of course, that comes with the risk of performance being unstable or unreliable on unsupported hardware. The warning in the Settings app could help users understand the reason behind any issues they might run into, and it’s always possible to go back to Windows 10 if they prefer it.

For now, this warning is only being shown to Insiders running Windows 11 on unsupported hardware, and there’s no indication of when it will come to the general public. It seems like a small enough change that it could be rolled out with a simple cumulative update, but it could come with the next feature update, which is expected later this year.