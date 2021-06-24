Windows 11’s widgets pane takes inspiration from Google Now

Windows 11 is finally here. Microsoft took to the (virtual) stage today to announce the next generation of Windows, the operating system that will replace Windows 10 when it finally launches later this year. While Microsoft’s new update introduces an all-new design language with tons of new features, there are also many smaller changes that, while definitely not game-changers, do make the overall Windows 11 experience a lot more cohesive and better. One of the new changes come in the form of new widgets. One of Windows 11’s biggest new features, as announced by Microsoft, is a new widgets pane, and it looks amazing.

The new widgets pane brings a similar experience on Windows that the Google App gives you on Android. You have several widgets for pretty much anything you would need, including weather, calendar, as well as news. Microsoft says they drew inspiration straight from the functionality smartphones provide, and according to them, they wanted to provide something similar right on your desktop. The new Widgets pane shows up from the left side of your screen and gives you a quick briefing of your day from Microsoft’s ecosystem of services, including calendar, Bing, and Microsoft Edge. It also briefs you in on the latest news, delivering information you care about using Microsoft’s News service.

Windows 11 integrates with the Internet better than ever, and this is just one of the few results of that. Microsoft says that, with this new widget pane, they want to “create a vibrant pipeline for global brands and local creators alike, in a way that both consumers and creators can benefit.” You’ll even be able to tip local content creators right from the news feed.

The widgets pane feature will be exclusive to Windows 11, which should arrive to Insiders next week and to stable users later this year. This is not the only improvement Windows 11 has, however. For a more detailed rundown on what Microsoft announced today, check out our hero page detailing all the new UI and UX improvements, as well as the new improvements under the hood.