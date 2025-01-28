Summary Windows 11 will soon lose the Dev Home system app - a new major removal.

Some Dev Home features might continue to be available after retirement.

You can remove the Dev Home app using Windows Terminal.

Last year, Microsoft announced that it'd get rid of some useful Windows 11 features, including the Paint 3D app and the Suggested actions. As removing certain features, especially the ones that failed to resonate with the users, is as important as adding new ones in software development, we'll likely see Microsoft killing off a bunch of Windows 11 features in 2025, too. Well, it's already started, and this year's first major removal might be a rather controversial one.

Windows 11 will soon lose the Dev Home system app

Source: Microsoft

The Dev Home app debuted on Windows 11 two years ago, in May 2023, to make the life of developers easier by allowing them to monitor their projects from a single place. However, it seems Microsoft hasn't seen quite the success it would've liked, as the company announced that it'd remove the app from Windows in May this year. The software giant hasn't explained what went wrong, though, for the Dev Home users, it's not all bad news.

While the Dev Home will no longer be available for Windows users, some useful features might still live on. However, specific details about what Dev Home features will be available even after its retirement, and whether there will be a new or any existing app will subsume them are not clear at this moment. As spotted by famed Windows tinkerer @phantomofearth, in a notification that appears at the top of the Dev Home app, Microsoft says that 'a subset of features will be moved to new places.'

You can remove the Dev Home app right now, but not the way you usually do

The Dev Home app isn't just another app that you install from the Microsoft Store, Windows 11 treats it as a system component. That means you can't remove it the way you do with non-system apps. If you aren't extremely short on storage, you might not bother about the Dev Home app because it doesn't take up a lot of space on your PC. Although it's only a matter of a couple of months before it's gone, you can remove it right now by using the following command in PowerShell (Admin):

Get-AppxPackage *Windows.DevHome* | Remove-AppxPackage