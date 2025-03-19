Summary Microsoft is testing a new feature in Windows 11 that recommends upgrades based on your system specs.

The feature is hidden in specific Insider builds and needs ViveTool to enable, offering basic FAQs about memory upgrades.

This addition is a departure from Windows 11's hands-off hardware approach, potentially assisting users with demanding apps.

Microsoft is experimenting with a new feature in Windows 11 that will tip you off when it's time to upgrade your PC. Spotted by @pantomofearth on X (via Neowin), the feature shows up in the About section of the Settings app. Below your system specs, you'll see a list of frequently asked questions. There, Windows 11 can recommend more RAM or a GPU upgrade if your components aren't sufficient.

This Windows 11 feature is still in testing

You need to fuss around to get it working currently

Microsoft hasn't talked about this feature publicly, but it's available in both builds 26120.3576 and 22635.5090. Both are builds for Windows Insiders in the Dev or Beta channels, and you'll need to have 24H2 installed to upgrade. Even then, you won't see the new FAQ section. With one of those builds installed, you need to download ViveTool and enable the feature id 55305888 through an administrator Command Prompt in order for the FAQ to show up.

It's not worth going out of your way to surface the feature, as the answers Microsoft provides aren't too in-depth. The FAQs focus on memory more than anything else, suggesting you upgrade from 8GB of memory if you want to run demanding applications like photo or video editing software. If you're entrenched enough to download ViveTool and enable the feature, the FAQ isn't going to tell you anything you don't already know about your PC.

Still, it's an interesting addition to Windows 11, which otherwise takes a hands-off approach to your hardware. The FAQs apparently update based on the hardware you have in your PC, which could be useful. Given that the FAQs are on the About page, where you can already see the hardware in your PC, there's a good chance users will stumble upon the answers they need if they're trying to run a demanding game or application.

As is always the case with hidden features in Windows Insider builds, there's a chance Microsoft may not move forward with the FAQ section for a broad release, or it might look significantly different. If nothing else, the feature would be a welcome addition to Windows 11, unlike some of the more recent changes Microsoft has made.