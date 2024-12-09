Key Takeaways Someone ran Windows 11 on their phone after using Renegade Project, which took them eight hours.

Some people may have forgotten about Windows Phones, but we at XDA never do. We've covered some of the best Windows Phone features that should make a return and the greatest Windows Phones of all time. And even if Microsoft refuses to get back into the mobile market, people can and will stuff Windows 11 onto as many portable devices as possible. For example, a Redditor has shown off Windows 11 running on their phone, and people are intrigued.

Someone got Windows 11 running on their phone

As posted by u/anh0l on the Windows 11 subreddit, this Redditor managed to squeeze Microsoft's latest operating system onto their phone. The original poster states that they used the Renegade Project to install a smartphone-based UEFI and then installed Windows 11 Arm onto that. Even with these tools, it took them eight hours to get everything running smoothly.

People have flocked to the thread to ask questions about getting Windows 11 on mobile devices. As you'd expect, some people were curious as to how feasible it would be to use Windows 11 as a daily driver on their mobile devices. Turns out, it's not so great:

Battery life is awful lol. It lasted around 2.5 hrs. Also, there are no drivers that support fast charging so it charges very slowly. Btw, it heats up really fast. Its regular temperature in windows is like around 120°F so ya, not the best experience

If you're interested in doing something similar, we've covered the best ways to use Windows on Android and iOS. And if you want to see more OS-based shenanigans, check out that one time someone installed Windows 11 on a Nintendo Switch.