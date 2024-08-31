Key Takeaways Microsoft adds Account Manager feature to Windows 11 Start menu for managing subscriptions.

Account Manager made easier to use with new dedicated sign-out option.

Microsoft 365 product details linger, may serve as an ad, but Account Manager also coming to Windows 10.

If you've been keeping up to date with what Microsoft has been cooking up with Windows 11, you'll know that the company wants to try adding a new "Account Manager" feature to the Start menu.

When you click your profile picture in the Start menu, Microsoft presents you with information about your account, plus information about Microsoft 365. If you don't have a subscription, Microsoft will offer it; if you do, it'll let you manage your sub from there.

Microsoft makes the Account Manager a little easier to use

There was one problem, though. Right now, if you click your profile picture on the Start menu, you get some convenient options that let you log out of your account, which is really convenient if you have multiple users on the same computer. The Account Manager made a mess of things by relegating these options to a triple-dot menu to the side, which wasn't great for ease of use. Fortunately, Microsoft has come to its senses and added a dedicated sign-out option to the Account Manager.

As spotted by Neowin , Microsoft seems to have finally seen reason with its new Account Manager window. Now, when you click on your profile picture, the Account Manager still pops up, but comes with a handy "sign out" link without the need to go into other menus.

Unfortunately, the Microsoft 365 product details still linger, which act as a little ad for the Redmond giant's services. And even Windows 10 users haven't escaped from them, as the Account Manager is making its way to the older operating system. If you use Microsoft 365 products, it should be a quick and easy way to see what products you have and change any active subscriptions. Otherwise, I can imagine people preferring the previous options Microsoft gave them - they just felt a lot more convenient.