Summary Windows 11 gets a new color picker tool, which makes identifying HEX, RGB, and HSL codes simple.

Trigger the Snipping Tool with Win + Shift + S and click on the dropper icon.

Only available to Windows Insiders and requires Snipping Tool version 11.2504.38.0 for access.

You don't know how valuable a color picker tool is until you need it. Instead of wasting time screenshotting the image, importing it into an editor, and then using the color dropper from there, you can just find a color's hex code with a single keystroke.

Until now, Windows didn't have a built-in color picker; in fact, your best bet was to use the PowerToys color picker. However, a recent update to the Insider channel has added a new color picker tool to Windows 11, and using it is super easy.

Windows 11's color picker tool arrives on the Insider branch