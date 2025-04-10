Summary Windows Update now shows estimated offline time for updates in the latest Windows 11 update.

Copilot+ Recall snapshots are now available, but you'll need to opt in and enable Windows Hello for access.

Improved Windows Search is now available on AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs.

Microsoft isn't a stranger to taking years to release features that other companies have had for years. Today, the tech giant released a new Release Preview build for Windows 11 Insiders, featuring a Windows Update improvement that should’ve been there from the start, alongside other major Copilot+ features.

KB5055627 finally brings improved Windows Search and Click to Do

As posted on the Windows Insider Blog, the Windows 11 Build 26100.3902 is finally available for Windows Insiders on 24H2 to try out. There have been many times when I've put off updating my laptop, even when it's especially important, just because I don't want to potentially spend a few hours staring at the Windows Update screen.

This is one of the major reasons why I almost always update my PC overnight. After all, why would I want to unwillingly miss a meeting because my PC was updating?

This feature is about to make my (and I'm sure a lot of others') lives a lot easier:

[Windows Update] We now provide an estimated time for how long your PC will be offline to install updates from Windows Update. This estimate will be shown on the Windows Update settings page and via the Start menu power button.

Apple already has this feature on macOS. When I attempt to update my Mac and go to Settings > General > Software Update, there's a subtext below the Available Updates section stating, Once downloaded, the update will take about 20 minutes to install. So, it's nice to finally see Windows roll out something similar.

The KB5055627 update also finally brings the revamped Copilot+ Recall feature, which essentially takes snapshots every few seconds as you work throughout the day to help make searching for things easier at the times when you need to quickly access past activities or files you've worked on. For instance, if you came across an ad for a café you'd like to visit while browsing a site, but you forgot to note down its name or its name slipped your mind, you can search through those Recall snapshots to quickly find out its name.

Unlike when it was initially launched, you'll now need to opt in to saving the snapshots and also enroll in Windows Hello to "confirm your presence so only you can access your snapshots." To use Recall, you must have a Copilot+ PC with at least 16GB of RAM, 8 logical processors, and 256GB of storage capacity with 50GB of free storage space.

Improved Windows Search, which lets you search for anything by typing a short description instead of having to remember the exact file names, specific words in the file content, or setting names, is now available on AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs. When this feature was rolled out previously via an Insider update, it was only available on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs.

You'll also be able to test the Click to DO (preview) feature, which helps you save time by doing things like quickly finding an app that can best complete the job for you. For instance, if you select an image using Click to DO, you might be prompted to take actions like "erasing objects using the Photos app" or "removing the background using Paint."

All of the improved Copilot+ features are part of the gradual rollout, so you might not see them immediately after you update. In case you're unsure about what exactly the Windows 11 Release Preview branch is, we have a comprehensive guide on the Windows Insider Program that’ll surely help you out.