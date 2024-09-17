Key Takeaways Windows 12 is unlikely to happen anytime soon, possibly due to leadership change at Microsoft.

YouTuber mockup shows a familiar but innovative Windows 12.1 concept.

Features include a new Start menu experience with widgets, updated 'About Windows' design, and more.

Microsoft was considering releasing Windows 12 this year, but things changed when Panos Panay, who was leading Windows and Surface development, left the company. And unfortunately, it doesn't look like Windows 12 will happen anytime soon. However, whenever Microsoft plans to start working on the designs and features of Windows 12, the company will have many mockups from YouTuber BrentTech to take inspiration from.

YouTuber shows a radically different Windows 12 that still feels familiar

Image: BrenTech

Our readers have opinions about how Microsoft should make Windows 12 near perfect. However, none of the opinions shared with us suggest drastic changes, unlike what YouTuber BrenTech has shown in its latest Windows 12.1 concept video. However, what the designer presented is inspired by what looked to be a leaked prototype for Windows 12 from Microsoft a couple of years ago.

If you can recall correctly, the leaked prototype showed a floating taskbar and the system icons on the top right, very similar to the macOS. BrenTech's Windows 12.1 concept has them too. So, in this regard, the mockup should feel familiar. However, the mockup designer has also shown some features that you'll know of, and yet they feel different.

The Windows 12.1 mockup shows a Start menu with the Phone Link sidebar as well as widgets. The widgets board no longer appears from the left side of the screen; instead, the concept has brought it directly to the Start menu. You get all your pinned apps and the Recommended section in the Start menu, but on top of it, you also have the button to switch to "widgets view," which shows all the widgets you added, the option to edit them, and settings. The search appears at the bottom, unlike what we see in the current Start menu.

Moreover, the mockup shows an updated "About Windows" (winver) with a new design and more features. It gives you an overview of the information about your CPU, GPU, OS Build, and more in a tile-based interface. This looks far better and makes it easier to spot key details.

What's more you see in the Windows 12.1 concept video

The Windows 12.1 concept video has a lot more to show other than the Start menu and the "winver". For example, it shows an updated File Explorer with a completely new design, a Settings app with some significant visual upliftment, and an updated Task View with some handy desktop options. You can check out the concept video below.