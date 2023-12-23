Key Takeaways Microsoft is dropping support for Arm32 apps, following industry trends. This will lead to better performance and reduced processing overhead for users.

Microsoft is adding official Vulkan API support to its Windows Subsystem for Android, improving graphics performance for Android games running on Windows. This is a significant boost, especially for Windows on Arm users who want a smoother gaming experience.

The integration of the Google Play Store is still a desired feature for running Android apps on Windows. While there are workarounds to install favorite apps, having access to a bigger app library and the ability to install any Android app out of the box would be more convenient.

It’s been almost two years since Microsoft added support for Android apps on Windows to the joy of many enthusiasts, taking a big step toward cross-platform compatibility and opening a myriad of possibilities. Slowly but surely, Android apps on Windows have evolved from being a mere novelty to a genuinely useful feature as more apps get supported. Of course, the experience is far from flawless still, as Microsoft continues to push updates to its Windows Subsystem for Android to further improve the experience and add more features.

With Windows 12 around the corner, it looks like Microsoft’s endeavors to iron out the rough edges of using Android apps on Windows will continue, improving the experience on Windows on Arm as well.

Windows 12 to drop 32-bit support

It’s time to get the Arm32 monkey off Windows’ back for good.

Following in the footsteps of Android and iOS, Windows 12 is set to drop support for Arm32 apps, which was echoed by Qualcomm as well in the last Snapdragon Summit event. This move seemed almost inevitable based on industry trends. In fact, according to Microsoft’s documentation, support for 32-bit will be dropped in a future release of Windows 11.

On the surface, it might not have that much of an impact on the end user unless you use apps that haven't been updated with any 64-bit libraries. In this case, those apps will stop working unless developers help with the transition from 32-bit to 64-bit. Beyond that, dropping Arm32 support altogether will result in better performance for the most part, courtesy of the reduced processing overhead. Coupled with Qualcomm’s recent announcement of its next-gen X Elite processor, this will be a big boost for Windows on Arm users as the platform continues to gain more steam.

Windows Subsystem for Android to gain official native Vulkan API support

Speaking of performance improvements, Microsoft has updated its Windows Subsystem for Android with official Vulkan API support. It was only a matter of time before we saw such an update since Vulkan is already supported on Windows and Linux. Despite being only available as a preview feature, it is fair to say that things will only get better by the time Windows 12 is unveiled. With Vulkan API support, Android games running on Windows can now utilize Vulkan APIs, gaining a substantial boost in graphics performance and making the whole experience much smoother and more seamless.

Of course, enthusiasts who are heavily interested in Android gaming on Windows would savor such a substantial boost in graphics performance, particularly those who are invested in Windows on Arm, which could use any improvement in this regard. With Qualcomm’s latest X Elite processor boasting enough horsepower to rival Apple’s silicon, it is fair to say that hardware is no longer the bottleneck here. With support for Vulkan API, this takes Windows on Arm one big step closer to being a genuine choice for many, especially Android gamers who don’t want to blow a hole in their laptop’s battery in an hour’s time.

Running Android apps on Windows won't be complete without Google’s blessing

Without the Google Play Store, there is still a lot to be desired

While we've already seen some great changes, what remains in the cards is the potential integration of the Google Play Store. Out of the box, the Windows Subsystem for Android ships with Amazon’s Appstore. While it gets the job done, its app library doesn’t hold a candle to the Google Play Store’s vast library of apps. Of course, there are ways to get around this, as you can simply sideload many of your favorite apps with Windows Subsystem for Android. You could even go a step further and patch the underlying system image and install the Google Play Store along with the necessary Google Services for even those apps to run (they'll crash otherwise).

While it is not exactly complicated, there is no denying the fact that having access to a bigger library of apps and the ability to install any Android app out of the box is much more convenient. At least there is a possibility to add support for the Google Services framework to allow such apps to run. However, that would depend on how open Google is toward the prospect of recognizing Windows devices within its store and services framework.

What else is in store?

There are more features to be expected from the upcoming Windows 12 update, including but not limited to a heavy focus on AI features as Microsoft continues to embrace the future of AI-enhanced features, especially since there is the hardware to support such integrations. It is still too early to jump to any conclusions on how big of an update Windows 12 will be.

As far as its impact on the experience of running Android apps, Windows 12 is shaping up to be a big leap in the right direction, with Windows on Arm the biggest beneficiary of these updates. It’s not exactly like Microsoft will wave a magic wand and suddenly make Windows on Arm a complete experience. But if the early signs are to go by, it may be the closest Windows on Arm can be to a good experience on future laptops and desktops.