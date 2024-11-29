Microsoft released toned-down versions of the Windows operating system multiple times in the past, but the software giant didn't see any success with any of those, leading to their eventual cancelations after some time. While Microsoft may think twice before releasing another lightweight version of Windows in the future, famed concept designer AR4789 has brought the idea back to life in a bold Windows 12 Lite concept video.

Windows 12 Lite concept video gives Microsoft cues on how to improve the look and feel of future versions of Windows

Our Lead Windows Editor has his opinions on what needs to change in Windows 12 when it is released. However, those desired changes are mostly about bringing new tools and capabilities to Windows to make the OS more functional. The Windows 12 Lite concept video, on the other hand, is more about how the OS should look in the future.

Truth be told, whatever we see in the concept video isn't completely unheard of. For instance, we're seeing a floating taskbar that lacks all the system icons, which is reminiscent of the early leaked prototype of what many considered Windows 12 back in the day. However, there are indeed some bold ideas in this concept, including the floating taskbar at the bottom that only shows you the apps and nothing else, not even the Start menu. All the system icons, a search pill, the Task View, and the Start menu appear in another floating taskbar at the top of the screen. This looks very similar to the macOS Menu bar but more functional.

The Windows 12 Lite concept is different than Windows 11 in many ways, but what they both have in common is rounded corners for windows, buttons, and menus. On the contrary, UI elements in Windows 10 and Windows 8 have sharp corners. However, the latest Windows concept video borrows something from Windows 10: a tiled Start menu, which Microsoft got rid of in Windows 11.

Moreover, Windows 12 Lite shows a redesigned tabbed interface in the Settings, File Explorer, and the Notepad app. However, unlike Windows 11, the tabs appear at the bottom of the app window. It also shows a redesigned Task view, which now includes an option to instantly change the wallpapers of different desktops. Even if you don't like the visual changes, you'd appreciate this quick way of changing the wallpaper.

Windows 12 Lite concept shows several other exciting changes

Windows 11 isn't built from scratch and packs a lot of functionalities from the previous versions of Windows. Compatibility is one of the primary reasons behind this. However, the fun part of concepts is that the makers don't need to factor in such limitations while creating them. The Windows OOBE (out-of-box Experience) has evolved over the years, but not enough to take the familiarity and legacy elements out of the equation.

The concept imagines a completely new design for Windows OOBE, where you have legacy elements like disk partitioning but with a more modern design. The Windows Setup experience also features a new look, but it isn't radically different than the current one in Windows 11. In addition, we see a handy power button in the Quick Settings menu. You'll also see other minor changes in the concept.

Will Windows 12 ever be released?

Microsoft never made an official announcement regarding Windows 12, but there was evidence that suggested that the company may be working towards releasing it this year. As we all know, it didn't happen; instead, Microsoft released Windows 11 24H2 with tons of new features. While many argue that Windows 11 24H2 is Windows 12 in disguise, it makes sense for the Redmond-based tech firm to reserve the "12" label for signaling something big in the future. Although not officially confirmed, we're hopeful that Windows 12 will come into existence sometime in the future.