Key Takeaways Windows 11's lack of touch and controller support is a major drawback for gaming handhelds, making the user experience frustrating and disjointed.

Software and driver issues are common with Windows, causing games to not run properly on gaming handhelds. A streamlined experience is needed for better reliability.

Microsoft cannot ignore the growing popularity of gaming handhelds and needs to provide an optimized software experience with Windows 12 to avoid missing out on this market.

Ever since the Nintendo Switch launched, and even more so after the Steam Deck, there's been a surge in handheld gaming PCs from all kinds of brands. There's no shortage of Steam Deck alternatives out there, whether it's from major companies like Lenovo and Asus or lesser-known brands like Ayaneo and OneXPlayer. But there's a common thread between many of these alternatives that tends to make it less enticing than the Steam Deck or the Nintendo Switch, and that's Windows 11.

You can read almost any gaming handheld review, and you'll quickly find that Windows 11 is often to blame for most of the gripes people have with these devices. Considering how popular the devices are becoming, this is a big problem for Microsoft, and Windows 12 will absolutely need to be better to avoid missing out on a big chunk of market share. Even Microsoft employees know this, as there's been leaked footage of an internal concept for how things can be made better. Here's why (and how) Microsoft needs to make Windows 12 a great experience for gaming.

1 Touch and controller support

Windows 11 is still made for typical PCs

Windows 11 has made some strides in becoming more suitable for touch-based devices, but the experience is still not ideal. While there are a lot of touch gestures to make navigation easier, there are still some issues. Touch targets can still be small sometimes, and the desktop itself isn't the most suited for a touch screen. Microsoft has actually offered a better experience for touchscreens in the past, with a full-screen Start menu, but that's been abandoned because there aren't a lot of Windows tablets. However, the rise of gaming handhelds is making this kind of UI more necessary than ever.

But even if touch interactions are improved, gaming handhelds also need far better support for the built-in controls. Windows 11 can kind of be navigated with a controller, but it's absolutely dreadful to try to do this. You can't easily open the Start menu, and the abundance of buttons can make it hard to navigate to the right option.

To compensate, companies like Asus and Lenovo have been building their own software solutions. But the software still has to run on top of Windows, so you'll sometimes have to exit that dedicated experience, which feels jarring. Switching back and forth between UIs also makes the experience disjointed and frustrating. Plus, it'll provide an inconsistent experience across devices since each company's solution will vary, and some may or may not be as good as others.

Close

Windows 12 will need a proper shell that users can easily navigate with analog sticks and a touch screen, just like how SteamOS runs nearly flawlessly on the Steam Deck or how the Switch has its own custom platform. I'd say Microsoft even has a great solution already on its hands. The Xbox console UI is perfectly easy to navigate with a controller, and because the UI elements are generally pretty big, it would work almost perfectly for touch, too. All Microsoft needs to do is bring that over to Windows.

2 Software and driver issues are all too common

It's time to streamline the experience to make things easier

Another common complaint with Windows is how easy it is for things to just not work. Whether you're missing some kind of dependency or there's a driver issue, you'll never know when you're not able to play a game. A quick look at our Lenovo Legion Go review will show just that; some games wouldn't run at all.

Gaming handhelds are PCs, and many PC users are accustomed to fixing issues with their devices, but these are really made for a different audience. If you want to compete with consoles like the Switch or the Steam Deck, you need to offer an experience that's as reliable and predictable as those are.

Windows 12 should be an opportunity to streamline some of the software in the background and create a more consistent experience across devices. Microsoft can streamline the driver experience to ensure things work more reliably, and there should be some kind of certification program or clear target for developers to ensure that their games will run well on Windows-based gaming handhelds. Valve's Steam Deck Verified program is one of its biggest advantages, and Microsoft should try to replicate that on Windows.

3 CorePC is the perfect opportunity

A modular Windows can perfectly adapt to any device

During the Windows 10 life cycle, there were reports that Microsoft was working on a modular version of Windows, part of which was Windows 10X, which stripped some features to be more lightweight and streamlined. While that ended up falling by the wayside, reports have indicated that Microsoft is working on bringing it back with Windows 12.

That's the perfect opportunity to make Windows 12 work great for gaming handhelds. Over the past few years, Microsoft has already been bringing Windows and Xbox's codebase closer together, so the next step is to make the Xbox UI a part of Windows. Going back to my suggestion above, Microsoft should simply make the Xbox-style UI an optional element of Windows 12, which would be enabled on Xbox consoles and gaming handhelds. Meanwhile, laptops and desktops never have to see this UI.

4 Gaming handhelds are too popular to ignore

Microsoft has missed out on many big markets, but this is its home turf

I still resent Microsoft allowing Windows phones to die, but most importantly, smartphones have become a much bigger market than computers, and it's a market Microsoft is now completely out of. But gaming handhelds must be a different story, especially because of how big gaming has always been for Microsoft. The company has been in this industry for decades, not only through Xbox but by making some of its own PC games even before then. Microsoft has also been putting an increasingly bigger focus on gaming, going as far as acquiring Activision in the most substantial purchase the company has ever made.

It makes no sense for the company to miss out on this market by continuing to provide a subpar experience. And the Windows gaming handheld space is no longer just for small companies. Both Asus and Lenovo have made a big deal out of their latest handhelds, and these are big partners for Microsoft. AMD has launched dedicated chips specifically for these kinds of devices. Microsoft can't keep sabotaging its partners by offering a poor software experience.

Plus, missing out on a market that's becoming more popular every day would be a huge mistake. You see new handhelds launched almost every week at this point, and while many of them may not be super popular, these devices wouldn't exist if there wasn't interest. More of them will keep showing up, and likely from bigger companies, too. If this optimized software experience doesn't come from Microsoft, someone else will probably provide it at some point. Valve has repeatedly stated it's working on bringing SteamOS to other handhelds, and that could be a very serious threat to Windows in this space. Microsoft needs to act quickly.

Can Windows 12 fix gaming handhelds?

As much as I believe that Microsoft can make Windows 12 better for gaming handhelds, it's hard to confidently say that it will. Microsoft has time and time again fumbled many of its efforts, and it would be far from surprising to see it happen again. Plus, if Windows 12 is a full year away, that could give others time to start using SteamOS and turn more people away from Windows-based handhelds.

But I do think Microsoft has all the cards in its hands. It already has a great experience for consoles with Xbox, and if the reports are true, it's already working on a modular version of Windows. And even if Windows 12 arrives later than SteamOS, Windows as a whole has a huge user base, and many people will choose it just because it's more familiar. So, even if Microsoft is late to the party, that could be enough to keep the public interested. It's all up to what the company decides to do.