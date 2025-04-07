Users have been making modifications to operating systems for years. Enthusiasts like to put out files that change settings and add cosmetic changes. No one is ever happy with the look and functionality of the stock version of Windows. There is a plethora of free and paid tools that make Windows 11 look like version 95 or 3.1. In comparison, others make your system look futuristic. For instance, there are Rainmeter mods that can make your system look incredible or multiple tools that make your desktop look amazing.

To make Windows 11 a better experience, check out running the Windows 25 mod on your system. It is an exciting community-created option that fixes the inconvenient and inopportune features that make the OS a drag. For example, by default, the Start menu is centered on that taskbar and is a clunky mess. The taskbar has some glaring omissions compared to previous versions. Also, the context menu is missing options unless you click twice. This new mod brings back prior experiences and utilizes the free Windhawk customization tool, which you may be familiar with. Initially, it was a concept video for Windows 12, but the components for the mod are now available for you to try out on your PC.

What is Windows 25?

Mods can make everything better

The name comes from its 2025 release for Windows. The Windows 25 mod answers a broader Windows community with OS complaints. It also looks fantastic. Windows enthusiast and modder AR 4789 (Windows 12 Lite) has created this modification to reflect his vision of what his Windows 11 25H2 or Windows 12 could look like. It’s a mod that can improve the Windows 11 experience. Putting Windows 25 together takes a few steps.

There are several layers to get through, and you’ll want to create a restore point in case something goes wrong, or you want to change it back to the original Windows 11 UI. Then, the steps are to install themes, mod package, Windhawk, and customize your settings. However, it also involves a lot of file renaming, file format changes, extracting files, and putting everything in the correct directories. You can see how your new Windows experience takes shape as you go through the installation steps. If you need help, check out this video from Link Vegas. The process is a bit tedious, but the video is a good guide on how to set up this mod.

How is the Windows 25 experience?

It’s quite remarkable