Summary GBS Windows brings Windows 3.1 vibes to Game Boy, allowing users to run the faux version on a classic console.

The cartridge created by Rubenretro does not contain a real ISO of Windows 3.1, but was made using GB Studio.

The base cartridge includes Minesweeper, a media player, and Paint, offering users a fun and creative experience.

The Game Boy may have retired decades ago, but that hasn't stopped people from making new games and cartridges for it. In fact, as the technology behind the portable console gets broken open, more and more indie developers can join in and create games and tools for the Game Boy. Take, for instance, the GBS Windows cartridge, which lets you run a faux version of Windows 3.1 on your Game Boy.

Related Anbernic RG35XX review: A Nintendo DS, a Game Boy, and a PlayStation all in your pocket The Anbernic RG35XX is a great retro gaming handheld, and it can play a ton of handhelds and consoles with ease.

GBS Windows brings the Windows 3.1 vibes to your Game Boy

As spotted by Liliputing, this cool product is the idea of one Rubenretro. The goal behind GBS Windows is to pack Windows 3.1 into a cartridge you can slot into a classic Game Boy and use to your heart's content.

Does the cartridge contain a real ISO of Windows 3.1? Unfortunately, no. In this case, Rubenretro created GBS Windows using a service called GB Studio, which is where it got the first three letters of its name from. GB Studio describes itself as "A quick and easy to use drag and drop retro game creator for your favourite handheld video game system," so GBS Windows is more a recreation of Windows 3.1 using a game creation tool than it is an actual build of Microsoft's operating system.

Despite that, it's still a ton of fun. The base cartridge contains Minesweeper, a media player, and Paint, which you can use to print off your artistic creations using the special Game Boy printer. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, it seems that they've completely sold out of the cartridges after the last production wave; however, you can still visit the Etsy store page and ask the website to email you when GBS Windows comes back in stock. While you wait, why not explore these 10 classic Game Boy games that you may not have played, but should?