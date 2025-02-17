Summary Windows 7 users can use VxKex NEXT to run Windows 8/10 apps on their PCs.

Windows 7 doesn't support modern apps due to outdated APIs.

VxKex NEXT doesn't modify system files and is easily uninstallable.

Microsoft officially pulled support for Windows 7 a long time ago, and that means those PCs don't get any features or security updates from Microsoft. Even the Windows 7 ESU program can't save you from this problem, because Microsoft ended it way back in 2023.

Another major disadvantage of running Windows 7 is that you can't run modern Windows apps on your PCs. Luckily, you have a fix for this issue, courtesy of the VxKex NEXT app, designed to help Windows 7 users run Windows 8 and Windows 10 apps on their PCs.

VxKex NEXT helps you run modern Windows apps on Windows 7 PCs

Windows 10 has its days numbered because its end-of-life support is on October 14, 2025. And that's the major reason users should upgrade to Windows 11. But if you're using Windows 7, better app support can also be another major motivation to upgrade your system. That's because modern Windows apps no longer support those systems.

If you want to upgrade your Windows 7 PCs only for better app support, you might want to hold your plan. The VxKex NEXT gets you what you want without bothering about updating your PC to a newer version of Windows. And the way it brings modern app support to Windows 7 PCs is quite remarkable.

Outdated APIs in Windows 7 are one of the main reasons modern Windows apps aren't supported on those PCs. It's often the case that APIs used while building those applications don't exist in Windows 7. The VxKex NEXT tool solves this issue by not allowing those desktop programs to import APIs directly from Windows 8/8.1/10/11 system DLLs and forcing them to load VxKex NEXT's own DLLs instead. VxKex NEXT's DLLs work because they 'contain implementations of Windows API functions which were introduced in newer versions of Windows.' However, don't expect every app to work.

Where to get the VxKeX Next tool, and will it slow down your system?

VxKeX NEXT is an open-source application that you can download from GitHub. The app doesn't modify any system files, so it won't make your system unstable, as per the developer. Also, you can easily uninstall the program if you upgrade your PC to a newer version of Windows.