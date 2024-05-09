Key Takeaways Windows95man is a top finalist at Eurovision, merging the past and present with a giant egg and fireworks performance.

Windows 95 had a resurgence recently with thousands of Windows 98 apps manually ported over, showcasing its lasting impact.

The iconic operating system, Windows 95, introduced pioneering features like the Start menu, leaving a legacy that still resonates.

After almost 30 years past its heyday, Windows 95 may end up winning another award. This time, however, the award won't be based on the operating system itself, but instead on how it was represented in Eurovision. A singer named "Windows95man" has taken the singing competition by storm, and has now advanced to the finals where he might just take it all home.

Windows95man gets one step closer to winning the Eurovision Song Contest

As reported by Windows Central, Windows95man hit the stage at Eurovision representing both Finland and the Microsoft operating systems of yore. In his latest performance, "No Rules!," he takes to the stage in a giant egg and a lot of fireworks. He's usually accommodated by a depressed-looking Clippy mascot, but I guess he decided to take the day off this time.

The video above shows Windows95man's semi-final entry, with which he he won a spot on the finals to see if he can take it all. As you might imagine, he's a little nervous about it, but not without posting a photo of his retro-inspired attire.

Windows 95 is getting a resurgence

If this performance has gotten you all nostalgic for Windows 95 again, the operating system had a brief resurgence recently. This was after someone ported thousands of Windows 98 apps onto Windows 95 by manually adding the .NET framework onto the latter. And there's a lot to love about the operating system; if you look back at Windows through the years, you'll find that Windows 95 introduced a lot of firsts that we still use today, such as the Start menu. Hopefully, Windows95man can take home the award and keep the nostalgic love for the operating system going.