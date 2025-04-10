Summary Windows 95 startup sound added to National Recording Registry

Library of Congress recognizes cultural, historical significance of iconic sound

Microsoft's Minecraft music also included in NRR's 2025 list

Windows 95 is a fairly iconic piece of software in itself due to the fact that it's the first Windows 9x release, along with its advancements including an emphasis on graphical user interfaces (GUIs), offering plug-and-play services through Device Manager, support for long file names, and being the first version of Windows to eventually pack the first release of Internet Explorer. Another iconic element of the operating system is its welcoming startup sound, which the United States Library of Congress (LoC) has now decided to add to the National Recording Registry (NRR).

What is the National Recording Registry?

For those unaware, the NRR hosts a library of sounds that are culturally or historically significant, in an effort to preserve them for future generations. Each year, the LoC inducts 25 works of sound and music into the NRR, with these works nominated by the public, but then curated and finalized by members of the LoC. It is important to note that selected works aren't necessarily the best pieces of music, they just need to be significant, older than 10 years, and be recorded in an audible format (so "lost" recordings are not eligible).

Windows 95's sound is now culturally significant

In its dedicated blog post announcing the latest inductions, the LoC has discussed a brief history of the Windows 95 startup sound. The piece of work was composed by Brian Eno - who is also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - who delivered 84 sound elements to the people over at Microsoft. The designers there then finally ended up choosing the Windows 95 startup sound that we are now familiar with, even though it was twice as long as originally requested. The rationale for choosing this sound was that it conveyed the "sense of welcome, hopefulness and progress that they envisioned".

Not the only piece of Microsoft music in there

Interestingly, the Windows 95 startup sound is not the only Microsoft audio that has been added to the NRR. The Minecraft: Volume Alpha album from 2011 by Daniel Rosenfield. Of course, this was before Microsoft's acquisition of Minecraft developer Mojang, so this music is not something that the Redmond tech firm was originally involved in.

There are 23 other pieces of music and sound inducted into the NRR's 2025 list too. They include Celine Dion's popular Titanic theme My Heart Will Go On, Elton John's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and Chicago's Chicago Transit Authority, among many others. You can check out the other recordings in the blog post here.