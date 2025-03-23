Microsoft has been stepping up its game when it comes to accessibility, and Windows 11 is the most inclusive version yet. It’s easier than ever to find and use accessibility features, especially compared to Windows 10. While these tools were built with specific needs in mind, they’re actually useful for everyone — helping you stay focused, work through long documents, and even control your PC with just your voice.

Related 8 Windows 11 features that should never have been added Windows 11 is great, but there are features that never should have been added - here are workarounds for some of them

6 Voice access

Control your PC with your voice