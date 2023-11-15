Key Takeaways Microsoft introduces Windows AI Studio, a toolkit that helps developers kickstart AI development and deployment with tools and models from Azure AI Studio and Hugging Face.

Windows AI Studio offers features like guided setup to customize small language models, quick testing with built-in templates, and ONNX model conversion and optimization with Olive.

Windows AI Studio highlights optimized models for Windows GPUs and NPUs, leveraging DirectML and the ONNX Runtime for efficient machine learning on Windows. It will be available as a VS Code extension for seamless integration into the development workflow.

Microsoft is still going all-in on its AI efforts, and today, the company has announced a new way to make it easier for developers to get started creating their own AI-infused apps and experiences. Called Windows AI Studio, this is a new toolkit for developers that makes it easier to get started with AI development and deployment.

First off, Windows AI Studio is there to help developers choose where to start. It provides a selection of tools and models from places like Azure AI Studio and Hugging Face, so developers can choose from popular small language models (SLMs) and fine-tune and customize them to their needs. In fact, the app includes a guided setup process to make it easier to customize these SLMs, such as Phi, Llama 2, and Mistral.

Then, Windows AI Studio also provides quick testing using Prompt Flow and Gradio templates that are built into the toolkit, so you can quickly determine if it's working as intended and continuously finetune it until it's ready. Once that's done, you can optimize the model through ONNX model conversion and optimization with Olive, and finally integrate the model into your app.

Microsoft also announced that Windows AI Studio will highlight models specifically optimized for Windows GPUs and NPUs, such as Llama2-7B, Mistral-7B, and Stable Diffusion XL. These optimized models make the best use of DirectML — the Windows machine learning API — and the ONNX Runtime to run as efficiently as possible on Windows. The company shared an example model today with Llama2-7B, though it's only an early look at what can be achieved with this optimization.

Windows AI Studio will be available as a VS Code extension, integrating into the usual development workflow while making it easier to get started.

In other news for developers, Microsoft announced new enterprise-focused features for the Windows Subsystem for Linux. For one thing, there's now a Microsoft Defender for Endpoint plug-in for WSL, monitoring events in all running distributions on a machine. Plus, you can now control access to WSL and related security settings through Intune, and advanced network settings let you customize firewall rules for WSL itself.

Finally, there's an update for the Dev Home app, now on version 0.7, including a new Azure DevOps integration through the Dev Home Azure extension. This makes it easier to clone Azure repositories to help prepare your machine for coding, plus it gives you an easier to manage your projects, and you can pin widgets to display information about your projects.