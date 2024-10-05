Microsoft rolled out the Windows app, which was initially released in preview and is a rebranded version of Microsoft Remote Desktop. It's a cross-platform solution available on macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Android, and even browsers. However, the new app represents more than just a fresh look for Microsoft Remote Desktop.

It's the new hub that enterprise and education customers can use to connect to other PCs and various cloud-based services. If you're curious about how the Windows app can help you access Microsoft services on the best phones, tablets, and laptops, this guide will cover everything you need to know.

Related How to run Windows 11 on an iPad It's not possible to run Windows 11 natively on an iPad, but there is a workaround

You can use the Windows app on these devices

Compatibility is excellent, though you'll need a work or school account for some services

Close

You can use the Windows app on just about any device you own, within limits, since the service now supports the following operating systems:

Windows

macOS

iOS/iPadOS

Android/Chrome OS (preview)

In a support document, Microsoft lists the exact OS versions that are needed to access each Windows app feature. It's also available in browser form, but the web app is unable to access Remote Desktop Services or connect to a remote PC. Similarly, the Windows app can't be used for either of those purposes on a Windows 11 PC. However, that's only because Microsoft wants users to make use of either the Remote Desktop app or the Remote Desktop Connection app when on a Windows device.

Connect to a remote PC

At its core, the Windows app is a rebranded version of Microsoft Remote Desktop

Source: XDA / Microsoft

People who have used Microsoft Remote Desktop in the past will be familiar with the Windows app, since connecting to remote PCs is still one of its primary functions. By tapping or clicking the + icon in the top right corner of the Windows app, there's an option to add a PC. From there, you can follow the on-screen prompts to type in the PC's hostname or IP address to initiate the Microsoft Remote Desktop connection. After the initial setup, you'll find your remote PC in the Devices tab of the Windows app — and it's easy to find commonly-used PCs by pinning them to the Favorites tab.

Once the remote PC is connected to the Windows app, it's easy to access your computer from wherever you are. This will work on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Android phones and tablets. However, note that you'll need both devices to have an internet connection, and the credentials to the user account of the PC you want to remote into, for this all to work. One of the top uses of the Windows app will certainly be to remote into PCs from afar, and it's a pretty painless experience regardless of what platform you're using.

Access Windows 365 cloud-based PCs

You can use enterprise PCs in the could from your iOS or Android device

Source: XDA / Microsoft

The average Windows user is probably familiar with Microsoft 365, but did you know about Windows 365? It's a service that allows businesses and schools to offer cloud-based PCs to employees or students. With the Windows app, you can access a Windows 365 cloud system from virtually any device. For businesses, the advantages of Windows 365 are the abilities to enhance security, deploy and retire systems needed for temporary use quickly, and allow employees to access work computers on their own hardware.

If you use a Windows 365 cloud PC for work or school, the Windows app will be the best way to connect to it on macOS, iPadOS, iOS, and Android.

These include Azure Virtual Desktop, Remote Desktop Services, and Microsoft Dev Boxes

Source: XDA / Microsoft

The Windows app is made for enterprise and education users, and there are a variety of cloud-based services and tools that can be accessed with it, including: Azure Virtual Desktop, Remote Desktop Services, and Microsoft Dev Boxes. For professionals, being able to access these tools from devices as lightweight as an Android phone or an iPhone is a key perk.

Use Remote Desktop Services to access cloud-based devices and apps from any device

Using the Windows app, you can access your workplace's Remote Desktop Services. After tapping the + button in the top right corner of the homepage, tap Add workspace and enter your workspace URL. You'll need to enter the user account for your workspace's Remote Desktop Services, but after that, all of your company's tools will appear on either the Devices or Apps pages — depending on what they are. You can pin any of these tools to the Favorites tab for quick access.

Connect to Azure Virtual Desktop to see all your remote resources

Similarly, you can sign in to the Windows app with a work or school account and see your Azure Virtual Desktop tools in the Devices and Apps pages. Unlike Remote Desktop Services, the Azure Virtual Desktop items should populate automatically after you sign in to the app.

Reach a Microsoft Dev Box set up by your employer

For those unfamiliar, a Microsoft Dev Box is a basic cloud-based environment made for quick coding. They're set up by your employer and can include useful things like tools, source code, and prebuilt binaries. Best of all, you can access these Microsoft Dev Boxes through the Windows app. These should show up on the Devices page automatically after signing in to the Windows app with the Microsoft account they're attached to.

If any of these services aren't working in the Windows app, or aren't appearing at all, Microsoft recommends reaching out to your company IT department or administrator for more help.

Why you should use the Windows app

It's a convenient way to get all your favorite Microsoft services on any device

Source: XDA / Microsoft

The Windows app is made for enterprise customers, and it's incredibly useful for people who use a lot of cloud-based Microsoft services. It's the best way to access things like Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Remote Desktop Services, and Microsoft Dev Box when you're away from a Windows PC. Plus, the app retails all the functionality of Microsoft Remote Desktop, making it easy for users to remote to PCs from afar. It's completely free, but you'll need a work or school Microsoft account to use it.