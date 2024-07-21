Key Takeaways Microsoft Defender is good enough for cautious users, but I find myself opting for more feature-rich third-party tools.

Microsoft OneDrive and Edge are simply not good enough for me; I prefer Google Drive and Brave browser respectively.

The Xbox Game Bar has a cluttered interface and unreliable features; I'm familiar with Afterburner and OBS Studio already.

I can't deal with the endless Windows updates causing unexpected reboots and BSODs; I'm willing to live dangerously.

I have a love-hate relationship with Windows. After using Windows on my PCs for over 24 years now, moving to something else is unthinkable. Like many of us, I'm just so used to it — for me, this is how PCs are supposed to look and work. But, at the same time, I don't particularly like many aspects of the Windows platform, including annoying features, countless ads, and needless apps.

The latter is what I want to write about today. There are 5 Windows apps that I may have used in the past, but don't find any use for anymore. On every single one of my builds, I keep them disabled or even uninstall them for good. You might be using some or all of these apps, and that's totally fine, as they can be vital to your use case, maybe even indispensable. I'm a Windows user who likes to live dangerously, as you'll see in some of my choices below.

5 Microsoft Defender

Defend me against Defender

Microsoft Defender, previously known as Windows Defender, is the built-in antivirus client in Windows and part of the Windows Security suite. When I moved to Windows 10 (which I still use on my primary PC), I happily used Defender for quite a few years. Prior to Windows 10, I was in the habit of using either AVG, Avast, or something else for my PC's antivirus needs instead of Windows' built-in tools.

I found myself gravitating back to third-party programs like Malwarebytes and Bitdefender which seemed simpler to use and offered more features than Defender.

But, Defender felt like it could take care of everything without me needing to install a third-party antivirus. I could run a virus scan, exclude folders and files from being monitored, and use a firewall all within Defender itself. But, after a while, I found myself gravitating back to third-party programs like Malwarebytes and Bitdefender which seemed simpler to use and offered more features than Defender.

I've realized it's always better to have some extra protection instead of regretting it later.

I was even willing to pay for some premium features of these third-party tools, such as malware and phishing protection. Microsoft Defender is great for most users who are careful about their internet usage, but being the reckless user I am, I've realized it's always better to have some extra protection instead of regretting it later.

4 Microsoft OneDrive

No thanks, Google Drive is good for me