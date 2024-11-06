Key Takeaways The latest Windows 11 build upgrades the Prism emulator for Arm PCs with support for additional CPU extensions.

The enhanced Prism emulator allows apps like Adobe Premiere Pro 2025 to run on Arm devices.

This update also includes a new gamepad keyboard, improvements to Task Manager, and minor fixes.

Windows 11 PCs with Arm processors are getting a big upgrade for Insiders today. Microsoft is now rolling out build 27744 in the Canary channel, and it comes with a major upgrade to the Prism emulator that allows x86-based apps to run on Arm devices, opening support to a wider range of apps that may not have worked on these devices before.

The Prism emulator gets an upgrade on Windows 11

Microsoft introduced the Prism emulator with Windows 11 version 24H2, and it was a linchpin in enabling the new wave of Windows on Arm PCs to be better than ever. However, it still faced some limitations, as certain apps just failed to run on the new chips. The examples weren't all that common, but still, it meant that an Arm PC still couldn't be a full replacement for a traditional computer for everyone.

This new build of Windows 11 introduces a major upgrade to the Prism emulator that enables support for additional CPU extensions in its emulated x86 processor. These include AVX, AVX2, BMI, FMA, and F16C. While these extensions aren't required to run Windows or a majority of its apps, certain scenarios have evolved to the point where they're a common expectation.

In fact, Microsoft has already shipped a limited preview of this version of Prism to the public. Adobe Premiere Pro 2025 already runs on Arm thanks to this expanded support, but this build makes the additional extensions available to all apps that need them.

There is still a drawback in this version, in that the new Prism emulation features are only available to 64-bit x86 apps, meaning 32-bit apps or 64-bit apps that use a 32-bit helper to detect CPU features still won't be able to take advantage of it. However, Microsoft's wording suggests this may change in a future update.

Some smaller enhancements in tow

Image credit: Microsoft

Aside from the big Prism emulator upgrade, this build of Windows 11 is relatively tame. There's a new gamepad keyboard, which is designed to be used on gaming handhelds or with a controller, when a physical keyboard isn't convenient to use. This isn't entirely new, as it was already available in other Insider channels.

Otherwise, Microsoft has restored the option to detach a virtual hard disk from the Settings app, and made some small improvements to Task Manager. Finally, there is a long list of fixes, which we've compiled for you below.

[General] We fixed the issue causing some Insiders with PCs that have older NVIDIA GPUs (like the GTX 970, Quadro K620, etc.) to experience issues where their displays appear stuck at a black screen and unresponsive or seeing their GPUs showing errors in Device Manager and not working correctly. [Input] Fixed an underlying issue causing the Emoji Panel and Clipboard History to not open in certain surfaces anymore, including in Registry Editor.

Fixed an underlying issue which could lead to clipboard history not displaying items you’d copied. [Windows Sandbox] Fixed an issue impacting performance of Windows Sandbox for some Insiders after the latest updates. [Graphics] Fixed an which could lead dynamic refresh rate to get stuck at 60Hz on first boot. [Other] Fixed an issue causing some Insiders to see a bugcheck with error PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA starting in Build 27723.

Fixed an issue causing remote desktop connection (mstsc.exe) to crash in the previous flight.

Fixed a msmpeg2vdec.dll related issue in the last couple flights which was leading to some apps crashing.

Fixed an issue where rotation info about JPGs couldn’t be queried via APIs (for example, via PowerShell).

Fixed an underlying issue which was causing the Get-WindowsCapability command to get into a state sometimes where it would fail unexpectedly until rebooting your PC.

Fixed an issue causing mica to not work correctly when using a slideshow for your desktop background.

Fixed an issue which could lead to certain apps not detecting a scanner, although one was connected. read more

If you're enrolled in the Canary channel of the Insider program, you can simply check for updates on your PC to get the latest build. Otherwise, you'll have to wait for these changes to roll out more broadly. Since the Canary channel tests platform changes for Windows and the Prism emulator is a major component of it, it's likely that it will be some time before the enhanced emulator makes its way to all users.