Key Takeaways Arm64 ISOs for Windows 11 are on the way, increasing accessibility for Arm-powered devices.

Currently, Arm64 ISOs are only available through the Windows Insider Program as VHDX files.

Windows 11 ISOs for Arm devices may lead to the release of custom Arm-based desktop PCs.

Microsoft has started rolling out the Windows 11 24H2 update through the Windows update and ISOs. However, the official ISOs currently publicly available for download are for x64 PCs, but not for Arm64 devices. But now that Microsoft is investing heavily in the Windows on Arm project, the software giant is taking a solid step towards increasing the reach of Arm-powered Windows devices by announcing Arm64 ISOs for all.

You'll soon be able to download Windows Arm ISOs just like you do for x64 versions of PCs

As things stand right now, the only way you can download Windows Arm64 ISO is by registering to the Windows Insider Program and downloading the VHDX file. However, the VHDX format is exclusive to virtual disks for virtual machines like Hyper-V and is not directly installable on physical Arm hardware. Microsoft wants to get rid of this limitation by releasing Windows Arm ISOs for all through the company's general download page (via u/SilverseeLives).

On the Download Windows 11 page, Microsoft hasn't specified when it will be available, but the company does mention that Windows 11 ISOs for Arm devices will be available in the "coming weeks." Although not confirmed, Windows 11 ISOs for Arm devices should also be available through the Media Creation Tool to make it easier for the users to create installation media for another Windows on Arm PC.

Windows ISO for Arm devices could also mean that Arm-based custom desktop PCs are coming soon

At this year's Computex event, Qualcomm teased desktop PCs in all-in-one form factors running the Snapdragon X Elite chip, but no words, neither from Microsoft nor from Qualcomm, as to when we'll see Arm-based custom desktop PCs becoming a reality. The availability of Windows ISOs for Arm devices can be considered one of the crucial steps to pave the way for custom Arm-based PC builds because PC builders will no longer have to struggle to get the official ISOs.