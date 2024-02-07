Key Takeaways A Raspberry Pi Pico was used to break through Windows' BitLocker encryption, demonstrating that breaches can occur from inexpensive devices.

The method used to steal the encryption key requires physical access to the device and expertise, so it is not a threat from across the internet.

This highlights the potential of small, affordable devices like Raspberry Pi for hacking larger systems, but the devicees have various other practical uses as well.

Hollywood always portrays hackers as people with incredibly powerful computers typing away at a Matrix-esque console, but in reality, breaches can occur from all different kinds of devices. Nothing proves this more than when someone uses a Raspberry Pi to break open a complex security system. This was proven after someone used a Raspberry Pi Pico to bust open the BitLocker defense on a Windows machine, and the required hardware came to less than $10 in value.

Raspberry Pi Pico breaks through Windows' BitLocker

If you haven't heard of BitLocker before, it's Windows' built-in method to encrypt your data. It prevents people from stealing your drive and gaining access to all of your data. A YouTuber called

stacksmashing has managed to break through this layer of defense, and all he needed was a Raspberry Pi Pico to grab the encryption key. Stacksmashing posted their findings on YouTube, and you can find the results below:

If you're worried about someone cracking open your encryption across the internet, don't fret. Stacksmashing's method involves stealing the encryption key, and to do that, the hacker needs physical access to the device so they can read the electrical charges as they pass through the system. As such, someone would need to have a lot of time with your hardware and have the expertise to perform this attack to get at your data.

However, it is a fascinating insight into how these small, inexpensive devices can be used to crack open much bigger systems than themselves. Fortunately, you don't need an interest in hacking devices to make use of the best Raspberry Pi devices on the market; they're perfect for all kinds of computing-based jobs, such as generating AI art.