Key Takeaways Windows bug causing BitLocker recovery mode after update poses new challenge for Microsoft users.

No fix available yet, workaround involves retrieving recovery key through Microsoft account portal.

Multiple Windows versions affected - Microsoft investigating situation, timeline for patch uncertain.

While the world of IT is still recovering from the CrowdStrike fiasco which began a few days ago, a new Windows bug is now causing headaches for IT admins and consumers alike. Microsoft has begun tracking a Windows issue which causes PCs to inexplicably enter into the BitLocker recovery mode once they are booted. The problem in question is seemingly triggered by a Windows update - as if they aren't annoying enough already.

What bug is plaguing Windows users now?

On its Windows Release Health dashboard, Microsoft has documented an issue where Windows devices may boot into the BitLocker recovery screen. The company says that this problem emerged after the installation of July's Patch Tuesday update (KB5040442) on pretty much all supported SKUs of Windows client and server devices. However, you are more likely to be impacted if you have enabled Device Encryption under Settings > Privacy & Security > Device encryption.

What is Microsoft's fix for the problem?

Importantly, Microsoft does not have a patch ready for this bug just yet as it is investigating the matter in more detail. That said, its recommended workaround is fairly simple on paper. If you enter the BitLocker recovery screen, navigate to the recovery portal available here and login through your Microsoft account to procure your recovery key. You can also follow the Redmond tech giant's detailed guidance regarding how to retrieve recovery keys here.

The following versions of Windows are affected by this bug:

Client: Windows 11 version 23H2, Windows 11 version 22H2, Windows 11 version 21H2, Windows 10 version 22H2, Windows 10 version 21H2

As usual, Microsoft hasn't detailed a concrete timeline in terms of delivering a robust patch, but it has stated that it will disclose more information as it becomes available.