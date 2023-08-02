Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Key Takeaways

  • Windows Insiders in the Beta channel now have access to Windows Copilot, an AI-powered assistant that can perform tasks like turning on dark mode or summarizing websites.
  • The casting experience on Windows 11 has been improved, allowing users to easily set up their PCs as wireless displays and suggesting casting during multitasking activities.
  • Accessibility enhancements include voice access before sign-in, support for Narrator natural voices in more languages, and improved support for Narrator in Excel.

Microsoft is rolling out a pair of Windows 11 updates to Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta channels, bringing a few new features to both sets of users. Most notably, those in the Beta channel are getting their first taste of Windows Copilot, which has been available in the Dev channel for some time. Other changes include a new casting experience and a few accessibility improvements.

Windows Copilot brings AI to the Beta channel

Windows Copilot audio recordings
Source: Microsoft

With Windows 11 build 22631.2129, which is rolling out alongside build 22621.2129, Microsoft is bringing the long-awaited Windows Copilot feature top the Beta channel, giving users a taste of the built-in AI capabilities of the OS. Windows Cop[pilot is supposed to be your assistant in almost everything, but this release is still a bit limited, just like the version that was rolled out to the Dev channel before.

For now, you can ask it to do things like turn on dark mode, take a screenshot, or summarize a website, as long as you're viewing it in Edge. You can also do anything you'd do with Bing Chat, which is the heart of the Copilot experience. You can ask Copilot to write a story, or a draw a picture using Bing Image Creator, or just ask it for information as you would through a web search. More capabilities should be added in the future.

Casting improvements

Screenshot of the new cast panel Windows 11 showing the option to set up the PC as a wireless display

Microsoft is also making improvements to the casting experience on Windows 11, specifically if you want to use your PC as a casting target. When you open the Cast flyout (by pressing Windows + K or through the Quick Actions panel), you'll now see a button to set up your PC as a wireless display, so you can install the Wireless Display feature and set up your PC's discoverability.

Microosft says it will also suggest you use cast whenever you;re doing multi-tasking activities like using Snap Assist. These improvements are available in both the Beta channel with build 226731.2129, but also in the Dev channel with build 23516.

HDR background support

Exclusive to the Dev channel for now is support for JXR file types, allowing you to set HDR images as your desktop background and actually have them displayed in Full HDR. of course, you need an HDR display for this to work, and Microsoft recommends using the HDR Calibration app if you're using an external display.

Adaptive dimming

Screenshot of Presence Settings in Windows 11 showing Adaptive Dimming enabled

Building on the recent addition of presence sensing privacy settings in Windows 11, Microsoft is now enabling a new Adaptive dimming feature that dims your display when you look away from it. This has been in a few laptops through third-party apps, so it's certainly nice to see it built in. However, you still need a PC with presence sensing capabilities.

Mini mode for Microsoft Teams

Screenshot of Microsoft Teams mini mode on Windows 11

Since Microsoft is removing the Microsoft Teams Chat integration from Windows 11 and replacing it with Copilot, the company is trying to deliver a similar feature within the main Teams app itself. This comes in the form of a new "mini communications experience" that looks very similar to the old Chat panel, albeit a little less colorful. Unlike the Chat panel, this window can easily be moved around, so you can keep tabs on your conversations more easily.

Microsoft says it's also working on Phone Link integration, though it's not totally clear what that means.

Accessibility improvements

Both the Beta and Dev channels are also getting a new accessibility improvement in the form of voice access now being available before you even sign in. You can enable the feature in the accessibility flyout or set it so that it launches automatically before you sign in, so you can use it to help you input your password. Voice access labels your keys with numbers so if you dictate your password, you don't reveal it to bystanders.

One feature that's exclusive to the Dev channel is support for Narrator natural voices in even more languages, including French, Portuguese, German, and Korean. Meanwhile, the Beta channel is getting access to numerous accessibility improvements that were previously only in the Dev channel, including a new dictation experience for voice access that makes it easier to correct or spell out words and names, and improved support for Narrator in Excel.

Beta channel gets a handful of features from the Dev channel

Aside from all the brand-new additions, Microsoft is also rolling out a handful of features that were previously available in the Dev channel to Insiders in the Beta channel, too. This includes the ability to set up a passwordless experience using Windows Hello for Business in Azure Active Directory-joined PCs, a new preview flyout for files in the Recommended section of the Start menu (for AAD users), the new notification icon behavior (where it no longer shows a notification count), and other smaller improvements.

Fixes and known issues

Build 23516 (Dev channel)

Of course, as with any build, today's updates come with a handful of fixes and known issues that are worth keeping an eye on. For Windows Insiders in the Dev channel, build 23516 brings the following fixes:

As for the known issues in this build, you can check them out below:

Windows 11 builds 22631.2129 and 22621.2129 (Beta channel)

As for Insiders in the Beta channel, the fixes included in today's build are as follows:

If you're in this channel, you also have to keep an eye out for these known issues:

Both of these builds are available to download through Windows Update if you're enrolled in the respective channels. If you're not familiar with the Insider program, check out our explainer of the different channels available.