Key Takeaways

  • Windows 11 build 23595 in the Dev Channel moves Copilot to the right of the Taskbar, making it easily accessible. The show desktop button has been removed but can be re-enabled in the taskbar settings.
  • Windows 11 build 26002 in the Canary Channel introduces an Energy Saver option to extend battery life.

Microsoft is back from the Thanksgiving holiday, and that means there's once again action in the Windows Insider program. Now available is Windows 11 build 23595 in the Dev Channel, and Windows 11 build 26002 in the Canary Channel. These builds are interesting, as on the Dev Channel, Microsoft is moving the location of Copilot, and in the Canary Channel, there's a new feature for laptops that can help you save energy when your battery life is going low.

Windows 11 Dev Channel Build 23595

The new location for the Copilot icon in Windows 11

As we just said, the highlight feature in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23595 is the change to Copilot. Microsoft is moving it from the center of the Taskbar near the search box all the way to the right of the Taskbar, near your notifications icon and clock. Microsoft says it's doing this to "make the entry point to Copilot more clear and easily accessible by being closer to where the Copilot pane opens." This also means that the show the desktop button has also been removed. But don't worry this can be re-enabled in the taskbar behaviors settings in the Windows 11 Settings app. Other changes in this build are below.

If you're worried about known issues in this release, there are just two. Microsoft is working on a fix for the issue where the recommended section in the Start Menu might be blank. Additionally, when first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time.

Windows 11 Canary Channel Build 26002

energy-saver

Over on the Canary Channel, meanwhile, there's just one thing to take note of. Microsoft is introducing a new Energy Saver option. This is a way to extend and enhance your battery life in Windows 11 while also trading off system performance. You'll be able to access this with a toggle in the Quick Settings in System Tray. It'll also turn on whenever your device hits a low battery percentage. Energy saver will be available when PCs are plugged in, including desktop PCs. The other changes in this release can be seen below.

Worried about known issues in this release? Well, there's the ongoing issue where some games might not work correctly in these builds. There's also a new issue where when build 26002 is done downloading and is ready to restart to finish the installation, the restart button is missing from the Windows Update Settings page. You can reboot by clicking the Windows Update icon in the system tray. The final known issue relates to Safe Mode, where attempting to reboot into safe mode hangs on the boot logo.

Over on the other channels in the Windows Insider Program, the Beta Channel got build 22635.2776. It's just a small release with some minor fixes. That's all for this week, but make sure to grab these builds and keep your feedback coming to Microsoft.