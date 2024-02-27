With the upcoming Windows 11 2024 update and the fact that some laptops will soon feature a Copilot key, Microsoft is going all-in on AI with Copilot. It’s the rebranded version of Bing Chat, now available on Windows desktop, Microsoft Edge, and Android or iPhone. Copilot gives you access to GPT-4, AI image generation with DALL-E 3, and the ability to search the web.

Needless to say, it’s one of the most powerful AI chatbots out there. I’ve been experimenting with it for a couple of weeks now and found some very interesting use cases along the way. Here are some tips, tricks, and general recommendations to make the most of Windows Copilot.

Use this keyboard shortcut to quickly launch Copilot

Ditch the Copilot button

If you recently updated to Windows 23H2, you’ll notice a Copilot button right next to the notification center. A lot of people (myself included) don’t like a cluttered taskbar, so the first order of business is getting rid of that button. You can launch Copilot with the Windows Key + C shortcut instead, so the button isn’t that important anyway.

Here’s how you can remove the Copilot button from the taskbar:

Right-click an empty area of the taskbar and choose Taskbar settings. Within the Taskbar items menu, make sure the toggle switch for Copilot is turned off.

With the 23H2 update, Microsoft also disabled the Show desktop button that lived in the right corner of the taskbar. To enable it, go to the same page above and expand the Taskbar behaviors area, then tick the box that says Select the far corner of the taskbar to show the desktop. You can now click the bottom right corner of your screen at any time to show the desktop.

Upload images or screenshots

Visual problem solving

Complicated error codes can be all too common with Windows. The next time one of these error codes ever pops up, you can just use Copilot’s built-in screenshot tool and ask the chatbot about it. Just click on the Add a Screenshot button, select the area on your screen you want to capture, and click Done. Ask your question related to the image and hit send.

Of course, you can use this screenshot tool for a variety of other purposes. Stuck on some math homework? Just take a screenshot and ask Copilot to explain it to you. You can also upload older images from your computer, so taking a screenshot isn’t always necessary. Copilot’s ability to decipher information from an image works quite well, and I rarely noticed it making any mistakes.

Change system settings and launch applications

A troubleshooting assistant

This one is a bit more niche, but it works surprisingly well. If you don't want to dig around the settings menu within Windows 11 to change something simple, you can just ask Copilot to do it for you. For example, if you want to turn on dark mode, just type Enable dark mode into Copilot and hit send. The chatbot will ask you for a confirmation, so click Yes to make the change.

As you can guess, you can use this for a variety of different things such as enabling/disabling Bluetooth, activating Do not disturb mode, muting system sounds, starting focus sessions, and more. Sometimes it is quicker to do these things on your own, but if we're getting nearer to a future where the Settings app rarely needs to be launched, I'm all for it.

You can also use Copilot to quickly launch certain applications. For example, type Open Steam, submit the prompt, and let Copilot launch Steam for you. Again, this can be a bit slower than just doing it yourself, but it works nonetheless.

Talk to Copilot with your voice

Accessibility for everyone

A lot of AI chatbots now feature voice support, meaning you can use your microphone to ask questions and talk to them without typing a single letter. Both Google Gemini and ChatGPT support this feature, and Windows Copilot is no different. To be fair, it is a bit buggy and inconsistent right now, but it does work in a pinch.

To use voice input, just click the little mic button in the text box and start talking. You don’t necessarily have to hit the send icon either, as Copilot will automatically detect when you stop talking and hit send for you. When using voice input, Copilot will read the response as soon as it finishes writing it. For those who suffer from mobility issues, this is an accessibility feature that is worth appreciating.

Supercharge Copilot with plugins

Extending functionality and personalization

Copilot is already quite powerful with all its basic features, but you can take it to the next level with plugins. It works similarly to how you would use plugins in ChatGPT, but the options are a bit limited here. Nonetheless, they can be quite useful when you need them.

For example, there’s a plugin called Suno that can help you write and compose songs. It will write the lyrics, compose a beat, and add an AI voice that sings the song. The results are scarily good. Granted, the lyrics are a bit cheesy most of the time, but the beats that it comes up with are very usable.

There are a host of other plugins that are just as useful. You can use the Instacart plugin to order ingredients for specific recipes, plan trips with Kayak, or find and book reservations at restaurants with OpenTable. At the time of writing this article, Copilot only features seven plugins, but expect more to come soon.

Summarize web pages in Microsoft Edge

A better way to research

This should surprise absolutely nobody, but Copilot works incredibly well with Microsoft Edge. As someone whose workflow involves a lot of research, Copilot has proven to be very helpful. For example, if you’re reading an article in Edge, you can quickly hit the Copilot button and ask it for specific information within that article. Since it has direct access to the web, you can also ask it to cross-check information or find other similar articles.

Copilot can also translate the entire web page or specific text snippets to another language. Unfortunately, it can only translate content into English, Dutch, Spanish, Chinese, French, and Japanese for now. This is likely a work in progress, so expect the translation capabilities to improve soon.

Organize your Edge tabs into tab groups

Cut Through the Clutter

I’ve been using Microsoft Edge a lot recently because of all the Copilot features, and organizing tabs is one of the most useful features I’ve found so far. Here’s how you can use this feature:

Whenever you have a bunch of tabs open, hit the Copilot button in the top-right corner. Type Organize my tabs into the text field. Hit send, and Copilot will organize the tabs into groups based on different topics. Click Group tabs. Close

This works surprisingly well, especially if you’re someone who hates closing tabs and losing important information. You can ungroup tabs by right-clicking on the tab group and clicking Ungroup from the drop-down menu. You can also just close the entire tab group to get rid of all the tabs within that group.

Generate images in different styles with Dall-E

Going beyond text responses

AI image generators have been around for a long while, and companies are starting to build this functionality into their chatbots. Copilot also has this feature, courtesy of Dall-E 3. You can ask Copilot to generate images for you in different styles. For each prompt, Copilot will generate at least four photos. If you click on one of these images, you can choose to transform it into a different style by clicking on the options below the image.

If you're interested in how well Copilot does at generating images or art, here are some examples:

With the free version of Copilot, you can only generate 15 images per day. However, Copilot Pro bumps this number up to 100 images per day.

Copilot has a lot of potential

Once you start interacting with Copilot in Windows and Edge, you quickly realize how versatile it can be. Sure, it does tend to hiccup and stop responding from time to time, but that can be said for virtually any chatbot. Copilot Pro allows you to do even more, such as rewriting content in Word, designing slides in PowerPoint, and summarizing emails in Outlook.