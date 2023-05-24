Microsoft first shared details about the new Windows Copilot experience to kick off the Build 2023 developer conference, but some additional revelations on the feature have now slipped through the cracks. Windows and Surface Chief Panos Panay shared on stage during the second day of the event today that Windows Copilot will also support transcribing and translating audio recordings, and even help you in casting to monitors.

This feature builds on what we knew Windows Copilot can already do, like switch your PC to a dark theme, or fire up a focus session and play songs on Spotify. But in a pre-recorded demo, Panay showcased how simple the transcribing will be. All you have to do is fire up Windows Copilot from the taskbar, open a File Explorer window, and then drag the recording file into Windows Copilot. It will then ask you what you want to do with the file, either transcribe it or send it. Pressing transcribe would automatically generate a written read-out of the file, with suggestions for additional questions.

Panay even joked and added: "I only put this demo because this is the one I wanted," and referred to how useful it is for his father who would want to translate a voice note into Greek.

Of course, this wasn't the only detail about Windows Copilot that Panay dived a bit deeper into today. The Microsoft exec also revealed that it supports casting. Though he didn't demo it, he briefly hinted at it, suggesting that Windows Copilot will have deeper integrations with Windows 11 settings beyond what we already heard about. "Think about any settings within Windows, but people don't think about it like settings. They think about it like this... I need to cast my screen to the TV... That's a power user move on Windows. Not anymore, just write it down and watch it happen." Panay remarked.

Depsite these additional details, Microsoft still didn't share specifics on when Windows Copilot will launch. The company vaguely mentioned it would be coming in June.