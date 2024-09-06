If you work in an office environment or a café, where you frequently need to move away from your Windows laptop, there's always a privacy risk. Sometimes, you might forget to lock your device when leaving the desk, inviting a potential stalker or cyberattacker to access it and steal your confidential data. That's where Windows Dynamic Lock will help you. It's a thoughtful privacy feature included in Windows 10 and 11.

It's pretty straightforward to set up and enable Dynamic Lock on both of these Windows OS. First, let us know what it is.

Related How to lock your computer with a keyboard Wondering what the keyboard shortcut is to lock your computer? We've got you covered.

What is Windows Dynamic Lock?

Dynamic Lock is a hidden Windows feature that uses the Bluetooth network to pair your smartphone with your Windows laptop and prevent unauthorized access. When your devices are successfully paired, if your smartphone goes out of the laptop's Bluetooth range, Windows automatically locks itself within 30 seconds to ensure no one can peek at it. This saves you the trouble of manually locking your PC every time you move away from it. Of course, this only works when you carry your phone with you everywhere.

How to Enable Dynamic Lock on Windows 11 and 10

Setting up and enabling the Dynamic Lock is easy on Windows 11 and 10 and can be done from Settings. However, first, you must turn on Bluetooth on your PC and smartphone and pair them. If you haven't done it, here's how to do that:

The steps in this guide are performed on the Windows 11 system. However, similar settings and options are available on Windows 10 as well.

Press Windows Key + I on your keyboard to launch Settings. Switch to the Bluetooth & devices section on the left pane, and toggle the button on the right pane next to the Bluetooth option to turn it on if it isn't. Next, click the Add Device option. A new window will pop up. Under "Choose the kind of device you want to add," select the Bluetooth option. Next, look for your device and select it. If you can't find your device, click the Show all devices option. Ensure that your devices are discoverable. Follow the instructions on your PC and phone to pair them. Finally, if you see the Connected text, your devices are successfully paired.

Now, follow these instructions to enable Dynamic Lock:

Return to Settings, switch to the Accounts section on the left, and on the right, select the Sign-in options. Scroll down and expand the Dynamic Lock section under Additional Settings. Next, check the box next to "Allow Windows to automatically lock your device when you're away." Windows will now detect the smartphone paired with your computer and enable the Dynamic Lock.

Your device will now automatically lock within 30 seconds when your smartphone is out of range of your PC's Bluetooth.

Enhance your Windows privacy with Dynamic Lock

Dynamic Lock is an effective way to enhance security and make your Windows OS private. Whether you are using Windows 11 or 10, the steps to pair your smartphone and PC and then enable Dynamic Lock are easy to follow and apply. Take advantage of this feature to run your PC freely in crowded workspaces.