Key Takeaways Microsoft's Copilot+ suite, aimed to revolutionize PC usage through AI tools, is met with low excitement and usage rates among Windows 11 users.

Users show displeasure towards intrusive ads on Windows 11, using ad-blocking apps and alternative start menu replacements to combat them.

To increase Windows 11 adoption, Microsoft should prioritize removing ads rather than pushing unwanted AI features on users.

Windows 11 adoption hasn't been as good as Microsoft may have originally planned for. At the time of writing, StatCounter reports that 70% of Windows users are using Windows 10, while 27% are using Windows 11. It's not great, especially when Windows 10 loses security support in October 2025. So, what does Microsoft do in the face of an adoption crisis? Add adverts, of course. Ads began appearing in the Start and Settings menus, and people weren't happy.

Now, Microsoft is trying to win people over with its advanced Copilot+ suite. This will add a ton of local-running AI tools that promise to revolutionize how people use their PCs. The problem is that the Windows 11 user base probably doesn't want these new features as much as they want an ad-free experience on Windows 11.

People just aren't interested in AI

Microsoft wants Copilot+ to be the next big thing for Windows 11. It'll add powerful AI-based tools on your PC that help you use your computer and enhance Copilot with additional information about how you use your computer. The main problem is, people don't really want to use it. In fact, people don't even know it's there, despite Microsoft's best efforts to bring Copilot to as many of its products as possible.

A recent study by Reuters interviewed people from six different countries to see which AI services they've heard of. As it turns out, 15-20% of people asked knew about Copilot, compared to the 55-60% that knew of OpenAI's ChatGPT. Remember; Copilot is the service that got automatically added to everyone's Windows 10 and 11 PCs, got added to all of Microsoft's productivity apps, and even called for a dedicated Copilot key on keyboards.

So, what about the people who actually use Copilot? The study saw that 5-10% of people in each country have used it once or twice. And the remaining 10% use it at least monthly. That's a huge portion of people who either don't know Copilot exists or aren't using it as often as Microsoft envisioned.

This doesn't even touch upon how the public is reacting to Copilot+. While Microsoft announced a range of different features, Recall was pushed to the forefront of the public eye for all the wrong reasons. The Recall feature creates a "memory" for Copilot to use by taking screenshots of your desktop, which people saw as a huge privacy risk. People are already advising others to disable this feature, and it isn't even released yet.

Related How to disable Microsoft Copilot Microsoft Copilot might get in the way of your Windows experience. If it does, here's how to disable it.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's ads are irking the very users they want to keep

Making Windows 11 more annoying for the end user is not the right strategy

Close

So, what do Windows 11 users actually want? You can ask any one of them and they'll probably have their own ideas on how to improve the operating system, but one repeat pain point I'm seeing is the inclusion of adverts in the operating system. The company has begun showing "recommendations" for apps on the Microsoft Store, and it's also planning to include adverts for its services on the Settings page, tailored to your system usage. And while these ads focus on Microsoft's products and services, third-party ads may arrive soon.

As you'd expect, Windows 11 users weren't amused by these new ads. But instead of feeling sour about it and letting the ads sit around on their PCs, they decided to declare war. When Microsoft added a Copilot ad on the lock screen, the community rose up to get the company to take it back down again. When Microsoft began adding ads to the Start menu, a Linux user threw Windows users a bone by adding an ad-blocking app, followed shortly after by an ad management tool getting added to Winpilot. Plus, people began moving to Start11 and StartAllBack, which replaces the Start menu and removes the ads. The community showed that while their opinions toward AI were very take-it-or-leave-it, their attitude toward ads was to find a way to shut them down as quickly and easily as possible.

Related Start11 vs StartAllBack: Choosing the best Start menu replacement Start11 and StartAllBack are the two most popular Start menu replacements out there. We've used them both, so which one is better?

If Microsoft wants people to move to Windows 11, it needs to trash the ads

With the majority of Windows users clinging to Windows 10, the last thing Microsoft wants to do is make Windows 11 look worse in comparison. And yes, Microsoft's Copilot+ bid is likely an effort to add a feature to the operating system that will make Windows 10 users feel like they're being left out. However, people aren't as interested in AI tools as much as Microsoft thinks they are. Instead, if the company wants to appease the public, it could do a lot worse than rolling back the advert creep and chalk it up as a failed experiment. Because as long as those ads stay, there are going to be people who will stick to their Windows 10 guns to avoid them.