There are plenty of features in Windows 11 that are notably better than previous versions. However, while improving the OS overall, some features still need a significant overhaul, so they provide a better experience. For instance, many users still use alternative solutions to replace Windows features. Notable features like File Explorer, the Settings app, Task Manager, and others still need work.

There are even legacy features that Microsoft has forgotten about that could use a significant update. For example, we used Disk Cleanup for years to reclaim drive space. While the maintenance tool is still available, it’s harder to access because the company wants you to use the less-responsive Storage section in the Settings app. That’s one legacy app that could use an overhaul. While there are too many features to list in a single article, I think these are the main features needing improvement.

5 Networked Drives

The feature isn’t deprecated, but might as well be